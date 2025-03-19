EC-Council University Introduces Specialized MBA for Cyber Security and Leadership Excellence

Master of Business Administration (MBA) program designed for professionals at the intersection of business strategy and cyber security

A Cutting-Edge Online Program Equipping Professionals with Business Acumen and Cyber Security Expertise to Lead in a Digital-First World

This MBA isn’t just a degree; it’s a transformational journey that bridges the gap between cyber security and business strategy.” — Lata Bavisi, President, EC-Council University (ECCU)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albuquerque, New Mexico, March 19, 2025: EC-Council University (ECCU) , a fully accredited and 100% online institution recognized among Fortune's Top 10 Best Online Master’s in Cyber security , has launched a specialized Master of Business Administration (MBA) program designed for professionals at the intersection of business strategy and cyber security. This program equips learners with leadership and technical expertise to navigate today’s evolving digital landscape.ECCU’s MBA provides a competitive edge by integrating essential business acumen with advanced cyber security knowledge. As cyber threats grow in complexity, organizations seek leaders who can align security strategies with broader business objectives while managing risks effectively.This specialized degree enhances leadership and governance skills, preparing learners to drive business growth, lead cyber security initiatives, and make informed decisions. The program offers two tracks tailored to industry needs:• Cyber securityThe ECCU MBA program is designed for career changers transitioning into leadership roles, working professionals aiming for executive positions like CISO or CTO, and students seeking advanced education that blends cyber security with business management. It is also ideal for IT and business professionals looking to strengthen leadership skills and make strategic cyber security decisions, as well as global professionals seeking career opportunities in international cyber security governance and risk management.By integrating advanced cyber security frameworks with core business disciplines, the curriculum builds expertise in governance, compliance, risk management, finance, marketing, and operations. Learners gain a deep understanding of global cyber security regulations and best practices, enabling them to navigate the complexities of today’s digital economy.Learners also gain exclusive access to EC-Council’s globally recognized certifications, including the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) and Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO), enhancing their professional credentials. The program incorporates real-world case studies and simulations, ensuring graduates are prepared for complex cyber security challenges. Its flexible online format allows working professionals to advance their careers without disrupting their commitments.Highlighting the program’s value, Lata Bavisi, President, ECCU, stated, “This MBA isn’t just a degree; it’s a transformational journey that bridges the gap between cyber security and business strategy.”As cyber security and business operations become increasingly intertwined, ECCU’s MBA prepares professionals to develop and implement cyber security strategies that align with business objectives, optimize security investments, and navigate the evolving regulatory landscape. This program is tailored for those who want to bridge the gap between cyber security and business leadership, ensuring organizations remain resilient in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.This program positions learners for leadership roles such as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Director of Information Security.“At EC-Council University, cyber security leadership extends beyond protecting data; it’s about securing the future of businesses in an era of digital transformation,” Bavisi concluded. “This MBA ensures executives are prepared to lead with confidence and expertise. As the digital economy evolves, organizations need leaders who can anticipate cyber risks, drive innovation, and integrate security into the very fabric of business strategy. This program empowers professionals to shape the future of cyber security, influence global policy, and build resilient enterprises in an increasingly interconnected world.”About ECCU University:EC-Council University (ECCU) is the home of academic excellence covering every discipline of modern cyber security. We pride ourselves on being a fully accredited online institution that offers career-defining cyber security learning experiences to students and professionals from across the globe.Quick facts about ECCU:• Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico• Founded in 2003• Ranked among “The Top 10 Best Online Master’s in Cyber security” by Fortune• Faculty of renowned cyber security industry experts, leaders, and innovators• Accredited and recognized by U.S. governing bodies like DEAC, CHEA, ACE, and moreCatalog of online degree and non-degree programs from ECCU:• Master of Science in Cyber security• Master of Science in Computer Science• Master of Business Administration• Bachelor of Science in Cyber security• 6 Graduate Certificate ProgramsFor more information please visit www.eccu.edu

