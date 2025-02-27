EC-Council Launches the Hackerverse CTF, a Free Global Capture-the-Flag Competition with $100,000 in Prizes

Monthly Challenges Designed to Test Cyber Skills, Rewarding Speed, Precision, and Mastery

At EC-Council, we believe in the power of community, competition, and continuous learning.” — Jay Bavisi, Group President, EC-Council

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EC-Council , a global leader in cybersecurity education and the creator of the world-renowned Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential, announces the Hackerverse CTF , a year-long Capture-the-Flag (CTF) competition offering cybersecurity enthusiasts a chance to prove their skills on a global stage. With a prize pool of $100,000, the competition challenges participants to solve real-world cybersecurity problems while competing against the best talent worldwide.The Hackerverse CTF is more than just a competition, it’s an endeavor to democratize the cybersecurity industry and give back to the community. Through this platform, EC-Council is striving to make the world of cybersecurity accessible to individuals of all backgrounds and experience levels, helping future generations break into the industry and giving those with a passion for cyber a chance to shine. By encouraging talent across the globe, EC-Council hopes to inspire a competitive spirit while building a community that supports and strengthens the cybersecurity workforce.The competition, hosted monthly, is designed to challenge participants on core cybersecurity concepts while emphasizing the importance of speed and precision in threat identification and mitigation. “The stakes in cybersecurity are higher than ever, and speed, precision, and mastery are critical in defending against evolving threats,” said Jay Bavisi, Group President, EC-Council. “The Hackerverse CTF offers participants the chance to demonstrate their expertise in a competitive yet educational environment. It’s about honing those essential skills and gaining recognition among the brightest minds in the field.”The competition’s challenges are centered around four essential cybersecurity disciplines:• Ethical Hacking: Identify vulnerabilities and think like an attacker to strengthen defenses. The ethical hacking skills that are built through programs like the CEH are fundamental to understanding how cyber adversaries operate and how to defend against them.• Malware Analysis: Examine malicious code to understand, detect, and neutralize threats.• Digital Forensics: Investigate cyber incidents with precision and analytical rigor.• Cryptography & Offensive Security: Secure data using encryption and anticipate threats through offensive tactics.Each challenge is carefully designed to ensure participants gain practical, hands-on experience while competing in an immersive, gamified environment. EC-Council will place a strong emphasis on engaging junior and high school students, reinforcing its dedication to nurturing the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.Bavisi continued, “The Hackerverse CTF is specifically crafted to test participants' problem-solving abilities under pressure, simulating the real-world challenges faced by cybersecurity professionals. It’s about pushing them to think critically and act swiftly in high-stakes situations. We want to offer a platform where cybersecurity experts, regardless of experience level, can come together, compete, and enhance their skills.”The competition kicks off in March 2025, marking the start of an exciting journey filled with learning, collaboration, and competition. The competition will be hosted on the Hackerverse, EC-Council’s premier cybersecurity platform, providing participants with an immersive and gamified environment to test their skills and compete globally. Participants will have the opportunity to win prizes, enhance their skills, and connect with a global network of cybersecurity enthusiasts."At EC-Council, we believe in the power of community, competition, and continuous learning," Bavisi concluded, "The Hackerverse CTF is not just a contest but a commitment to inspire and empower the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. We’re excited to see the creativity, innovation, and dedication participants will bring to this challenge, and we look forward to celebrating their success in securing the digital future.”To register, click here https://www.hackerverse.com/ Prizes include both cash and non-cash rewards.About EC-Council:EC-Council is the creator of the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) program and a leader in cybersecurity education. Founded in 2001, EC-Council’s mission is to provide high-quality training and certifications for cybersecurity professionals to keep organizations safe from cyber threats. EC-Council offers over 200 certifications and degrees in various cybersecurity domains, including forensics, security analysis, threat intelligence, and information security.An ISO/IEC 17024 accredited organization, EC-Council has certified over 350,000 professionals worldwide, with clients ranging from government agencies to Fortune 100 companies. EC-Council is the gold standard in cybersecurity certification, trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense, the Army, Navy, Air Force, and leading global corporations.For more information, visit: www.eccouncil.org About the Hackerverse Platform:The Hackerverse, EC-Council’s premier cybersecurity platform, hosts the Hackerverse CTF offering a global stage for cybersecurity professionals and enthusiasts to compete, learn, and grow. With challenges spanning ethical hacking, malware analysis, forensics, and offensive security, the Hackerverse is committed to building a stronger cybersecurity community through competition, education, and engagement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.