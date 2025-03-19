Flywl Names Nicole Napiltonia SVP of Cloud Partnerships as Flywl Compass Launches on AWS Marketplace

Nicole Napiltonia, SVP of Cloud Partnerships and Strategic Alliances

Industry leader, ex-Barracuda, joins Flywl to drive proven cloud marketplace growth and innovation.

Her experience will help buyers to better utilize cloud marketplaces and scale adoption to achieve our core mission: bringing buyers better visibility into the cloud procurement process.” — Ankur Srivastava

SAN FRANCISCO, BY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry veteran brings proven expertise to scale cloud marketplace innovation.Flywl names Nicole Napiltonia as Senior Vice President of Cloud Partnerships and Strategic Alliances. She joins to drive the company’s mission of simplifying cloud marketplace transactions for buyers and sellers. Her appointment strengthens Flywl’s leadership in optimizing procurement through hyper-scaler marketplaces.Nicole arrives with decades of experience from Barracuda, DocuSign, Sophos, Loudcloud, McAfee, and other market leaders. Most recently, at Barracuda, she led global strategic partnerships focused on digital transformation across their build, go-to-market, and co-selling motions. She worked with the entire organization to shift Barracuda from 100% on-premises solutions to 100% cloud-based offerings. She also modernized service delivery, moving from 100% hardware to nearly 100% SaaS. This overhaul drove deep ties with hyper-scalers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, and she launched the first security solutions on AWS Marketplace, Google Cloud Marketplace, and Microsoft Commercial Marketplace. In 2016, Microsoft named Barracuda its Marketplace Partner of the Year. Her team’s efforts also earned Barracuda a spot among the top AWS Co-Sell partners in 2024.“Flywl’s vision aligns with my passion for simplifying marketplace experiences,” says Napiltonia. “This solution would have accelerated Barracuda’s strategy, so I see the direct impact it can have to shake up the industry. I’m here to deepen ties with hyper-scalers and strategic partners.”Flywl’s platform streamlines procurement, a growing priority as buyers favor marketplaces. The company’s recent $7M seed round fuels its push to enhance this process. “The leadership and focus on buyer-seller efficiency stand out,” noted Napiltonia. Her role will leverage Flywl’s technology to add value for customers navigating modern procurement."Nicole joining Flywl is a game-changer for cloud marketplace transactions. Her experience will help buyers to better utilize hyper-scaler marketplace and scale adoption to achieve our core mission: bringing buyers better visibility into the cloud procurement process, creating better outcomes for everyone involved," said Ankur Srivastava, CEO & Founder of Flywl.Alongside this appointment, the company continues scaling at a rapid pace by announcing its flagship product - Flywl Compass, going live on the AWS Marketplace. This launch delivers a powerful tool to streamline cloud software transactions. Flywl Compass empowers users to navigate cloud marketplaces with ease. It optimizes the purchasing process, aligning with Flywl’s mission to simplify software acquisition. With Compass, buyers gain faster access to solutions, while sellers expand their reach. The listing is available now at https://www.flywl.com/compass About FlywlFlywl pioneers the world’s first buyer-centric cloud meta marketplace. Founded in 2024, Flywl simplifies software acquisition for buyers and boosts revenue growth for sellers. Based in San Francisco, the company raised $7M in seed funding to transform cloud commerce.For more details, email your queries to info@flywl.com or call (415) 555-6789.Flywheel Dynamix Inc (Flywl)For further inquiries, please contact:Priyanshi Poddar, Media RelationsPhone: +5103644235Email: media@flywl.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.