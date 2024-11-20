Flywheel Dynamix Secures $7M Seed for Meta Marketplace, Exiting Stealth Mode

Buyer-Centric Platform Set to Revolutionize the Cloud-Based Marketplace Sector

SAN FRANCISCO, BY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flywheel Dynamix (“Flywl”), the first buyer-centric cloud marketplace designed to simplify software acquisition for buyers and help sellers grow revenue faster, announced today its successful raise of $7M in seed funding. Storm Ventures, Foster Ventures, BeeNext, FeBe, and Tekton Ventures led the round. After operating in stealth mode since August, Flywl is officially launching the first buyer module for its marketplace platform in the first week of December.With over $100B forecasted to flow through cloud marketplaces by 2026 and an addressable market expected to exceed $150B by 2027, Flywl represents a new way for companies to grow versus traditional Go-to-Market models. However, the current landscape has deep inefficiencies, including buyer-seller matching, fragmented insights, offer optimization, and missing workflows across different marketplaces. While at AWS and as a second-time marketplace founder, CEO Ankur Srivastava witnessed firsthand and manually solved many of these inefficiencies.Flywl’s mission on the seller side is to help every business accelerate revenue with marketplaces through unmatched trust, spend allocation intelligence, and transaction efficiency. By providing more comprehensive and intelligent listings, automated workflows, and actionable insights, Flywl integrates procurement, helps buyers and sellers make better decisions, and accelerates growth while enhancing quality engagement across all parties. It also provides a unified dashboard to manage spend and provides recommendations across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Early buyer engagement with Fortune 500 leaders validates this problem with similar feedback from leading sellers in data and AI, observability, and workflow platforms.“We’re incredibly excited about the opportunities this funding unlocks,” said Ankur Srivastava, Founder and CEO of Flywl. “Major enterprises allocate billions to SaaS tools, yet no platform truly caters to the buyer’s point of view. Flywl directly tackles both buyer and seller pain points, enabling businesses to scale faster, operate smarter, and unlock new growth potential. This $7M seed round is instrumental in bringing our vision to life, and we’re thrilled to have such strong partners on this journey. We invite forward-thinking enterprises to join us in shaping the future of frictionless cloud commerce.”“Cloud marketplaces represent an underutilized opportunity,” said Arun Penmetsa, Partner at Storm Ventures. “Despite their volume potential, the capacity to handle enterprise transactions efficiently has not been fully realized, and there’s a lack of analytics to drive informed buyer and seller decisions. Flywl is building a next-generation infrastructure for enterprises to transact more effectively on marketplaces, providing a streamlined experience for buyers. Their long-term vision aligns with our belief that cloud marketplaces will continue to grow as a strong go-to-market channel.”“Our investment in Flywl was driven by the exceptional founding team, their unique approach to solving a critical problem, and their focus on serving the buyer side of the equation,” said Priya Ramachandran, Partner at Foster Ventures. “Ankur and his team bring unparalleled and deep expertise in cloud-based marketplaces. They are addressing the hardest marketplace challenges with their ambitious roadmap and are ready to disrupt cloud-based marketplaces.”With this new capital, Flywl will accelerate the product development of its Meta Marketplace Platform, expand its R&D team, and roll out the platform to initial customers. The company plans to double its product and engineering team within six months.ABOUT FLYWHEEL DYNAMIX:Flywheel Dynamix (Flywl) makes cloud marketplaces intelligently simple and helps every company measure, optimize, and execute its own growth flywheel™. As the world’s first cloud meta marketplace, Flywl helps buyers buy better and sellers accelerate revenue faster with unmatched trust, visibility, and transaction efficiency. Flywl aims to simplify software acquisition, optimize spend allocation into cloud commits for enterprise buyers, and empower sellers to offer and optimize their products across all cloud marketplaces seamlessly.Backed by Storm Ventures, Foster Ventures, and Beenext, Flywl has raised $7M in seed funding. It is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and has offices worldwide.

