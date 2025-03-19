Michigan Green Communities Challenge honors sustainability

Michigan communities have a new opportunity to turn green into gold. Or silver, bronze, or even platinum.

It’s the Michigan Green Communities (MGC) Challenge, an annual recognition and resource program supported by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) that measures communities’ progress toward sustainability.

The Challenge includes several categories, each with several action items that earn communities points toward platinum, gold, silver, or bronze status. Platinum is a new status ranked higher than gold for communities that want to reach an even higher bar.

Participation is free and open to any local government in Michigan. Municipalities have until May 1 to apply based on actions taken through the 2024 calendar year.

Local governments participating in the Challenge receive free technical assistance and peer learning opportunities through the Catalyst Leadership Circle (CLC). They also are publicized at an annual awards conference and on the MGC website and can display the Challenge logo on their websites and in print materials.

Communities with silver or bronze status can get technical assistance from the MGC Accelerator Cohort – small-group sessions with sustainability experts – to accelerate their progress toward gold- or platinum-level certification. The Michigan Municipal League (MML) leads the cohort, funded by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

Currently, 63 cities, townships, villages, and counties are MGC Challenge communities.

“We have been delighted by the growing participation in this program. EGLE’s and MEDC’s investments in local solutions to major environmental issues have been well worth it. I’m excited to continue this program into its sixteenth year and can’t wait to see what our communities will accomplish next,” said Danielle Beard, MGC program coordinator.

In partnership with MGC and also funded by EGLE, the CLC provides a regular forum for silver, gold, and platinum MGC communities to convene, network, and share resources on advanced sustainability topics.

By participating in the CLC, communities can also expand their office capacity and work with a graduate-level scholar during the CLC Fellowship. This summer program matches communities with students, attending institutions across the state, and a technical advisor to complete an advanced sustainability project. Other communities across Michigan can use the fellowships’ end deliverables to reproduce results in their jurisdictions.

Last year, Fellows completed 10 projects spanning topics from food waste reduction to engaging residents in conservation efforts to fleet electrification. The University of Michigan’s Graham Sustainability Institute website has full project descriptions.