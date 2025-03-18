Submit Release
H.R. 1709, Understanding Cybersecurity of Mobile Networks Act

H.R. 1709 would require the Department of Commerce to assess the effectiveness of cybersecurity practices employed by providers of mobile communications services and to report to the Congress on cybersecurity vulnerabilities of mobile networks and devices.

Using information about the cost of similar requirements, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aldo Prosperi. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

