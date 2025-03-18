H.R. 1709, Understanding Cybersecurity of Mobile Networks Act
H.R. 1709 would require the Department of Commerce to assess the effectiveness of cybersecurity practices employed by providers of mobile communications services and to report to the Congress on cybersecurity vulnerabilities of mobile networks and devices.
Using information about the cost of similar requirements, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.
The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aldo Prosperi. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.
Phillip L. Swagel
Director, Congressional Budget Office
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.