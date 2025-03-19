Spend Your FEMA Wildfire Recovery Funds Wisely

LOS ANGELES – Remember to use your FEMA assistance funds only for approved disaster-related expenses. FEMA’s notification letter will specify the appropriate uses for your disaster assistance. Spending the funds for something other than their intended purpose may result in repayment to FEMA.

FEMA sends each applicant a notification letter informing them of the types of assistance they are eligible to receive, and the amounts of aid FEMA is providing for each eligible need. These may include:

Repairs to make a home safe, sanitary, and secure to live in.

Rental assistance to temporarily pay for a place to stay.

Repair or replacement of a disaster-damaged essential vehicle.

Medical care for an injury caused by the disaster.

Replacing clothing, occupational tools and educational materials.

Moving and storage expenses related to the disaster.

Replacing medical equipment.

Federal law prohibits FEMA from duplicating assistance that is available from other sources, such as insurance. If you do not use your FEMA assistance funds as described above, you may be asked to repay FEMA.

Do not use your assistance funds for vacation, entertainment, or any expenses not related to the disaster. You should keep receipts for three years to show how you spent FEMA grants and document how your disaster funds were used.

As you start receiving funds for rental assistance, home repairs, or other categories of assistance, be assured federal disaster assistance funds are tax-free and will not affect payments from other federal programs such as Medicare or Social Security.

California is committed to supporting residents impacted by the Los Angeles Hurricane-Force Firestorm as they navigate the recovery process. Visit CA.gov/LAFires for up-to-date information on disaster recovery programs, important deadlines, and how to apply for assistance.