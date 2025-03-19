Submit Release
APRA makes minor changes to reporting standards

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has made minor changes to reporting standard SRS 101.0 Definitions for Superannuation Data Collections, reporting standard SRS 553.0 Investment Exposure Concentrations and Valuations and reporting standard SRS 606.0 RSE Profile to align to the APRA Connect taxonomy and clarify reporting requirements.

The reporting standards are available on the APRA website: Phase 2 Depth

