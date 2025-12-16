APRA releases the Annual Superannuation Bulletin for the 2024-25 financial year

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has published the Annual Superannuation Bulletin for the year ended 30 June 2025.

Key statistics for the superannuation industry as at 30 June 2025:

Key statistics Amount ($ billion) Total superannuation assets Total APRA-regulated assets Total self-managed super fund assets Exempt public sector superannuation schemes assets Balance of life office statutory fund assets

Key statistics for entities with more than six members for the year ended 30 June 2025:

Entities with more than six members $209 billion $132 billion $3,117 billion $131,980

The publication is available on APRA's website at: Annual superannuation bulletin