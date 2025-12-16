APRA releases the Annual Superannuation Bulletin for the 2024-25 financial year
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has published the Annual Superannuation Bulletin for the year ended 30 June 2025.
Key statistics for the superannuation industry as at 30 June 2025:
|Key statistics
|Amount ($ billion)
|
Total superannuation assets
|
Total APRA-regulated assets
|
Total self-managed super fund assets
|
Exempt public sector superannuation schemes assets
|
Balance of life office statutory fund assets
Key statistics for entities with more than six members for the year ended 30 June 2025:
|
Entities with more than six members
|$209 billion
|$132 billion
|$3,117 billion
|$131,980
The publication is available on APRA's website at: Annual superannuation bulletin
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.