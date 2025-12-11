APRA releases quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics for September 2025

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released the Quarterly Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) Performance and the Quarterly ADI Property Exposures publications for the quarter ending 30 September 2025.

Key statistics for ADIs1 for the quarter were:

Key statistics September 2024 September 2025 Year-on-year change Net profit after tax (year-end) ($bn) 39.1 41.1 5.1% Total assets ($bn) 6,319.9 6,681.7 5.7% Total capital base ($bn) 437.5 461.8 5.6% Total risk-weighted assets ($bn) 2,163.0 2,268.5 4.9% Total capital ratio 20.2% 20.4% 0.1 points Liquidity coverage ratio 131.2% 133.3% 2.1 points Minimum liquidity holdings ratio 17.1% 16.2% -0.9 points Net stable funding ratio 115.7% 115.9% 0.2 points

Key residential mortgage lending statistics for ADIs for the quarter were:2