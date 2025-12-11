Submit Release
APRA releases quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics for September 2025

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released the Quarterly Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) Performance and the Quarterly ADI Property Exposures publications for the quarter ending 30 September 2025.

Key statistics for ADIs1 for the quarter were:

Key statistics

September 2024

September 2025

Year-on-year change

Net profit after tax (year-end) ($bn)

39.1

41.1

5.1%

Total assets ($bn)

6,319.9

6,681.7

5.7%

Total capital base ($bn)

437.5

461.8

5.6%

Total risk-weighted assets ($bn)

2,163.0

2,268.5

4.9%

Total capital ratio

20.2%

20.4%

0.1 points

Liquidity coverage ratio

131.2%

133.3%

2.1 points

Minimum liquidity holdings ratio

17.1%

16.2%

-0.9 points

Net stable funding ratio

115.7%

115.9%

0.2 points

Key residential mortgage lending statistics for ADIs for the quarter were:2

ADIs' residential property exposures

Sep 2024

Sep 2025

Year-on-year change

Total credit outstanding ($bn)

2,288.5

2,426.5

6.0%

Owner-occupied loans - share

67.7%

67.3%

-0.43 points

Investment loans - share

30.4%

30.7%

0.37 points

Loans with loan-to-valuation ratio (LVR) ≥ 80 per cent - share

17.4%

16.8%

-0.6 points

Loans 30-89 days past due - share

0.58%

0.47%

-0.11 points

Non-performing loans

0.96%

1.04%

0.08 points

ADIs’ new loans funded during the quarter

Sep 2024

Sep 2025

Year-on-year change

New loans funded ($bn)

165.0

196.3

18.9%

New owner-occupied loans funded - share

62.8%

61.1%

-1.65 points

New investment loans funded - share

35.1%

36.5%

1.47 points

New loans with LVR ≥ 80 per cent funded - share

31.1%

30.8%

-0.25 points

New loans with debt-to-income (DTI) ratio ≥ 6x funded - share

5.6%

6.1%

0.5 points

Key commercial property statistics for ADIs for the quarter were:2

ADIs' commercial property exposures

Sep 2024

Sep 2025

Year-on-year change

Commercial property exposure limits ($bn)

467.5

510.3

9.2%

Commercial property exposures ($bn)

434.6

471.8

8.6%

The Quarterly ADI Performance publication contains information on ADIs’ financial performance, financial position, capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity and key financial performance ratios. 

The Quarterly ADI Property Exposures publication contains data on commercial and residential property exposures, including detail on risk indicators, serviceability characteristics and non-performing loans.

Copies of the publications are available at: Quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics.

1Excludes ADIs that are not banks, building societies or credit unions. The year-on-year change are calculated using the underlying unrounded values.

2See ‘Explanatory Notes’ of the Quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution property exposures statistics (excel file) for details of share calculations.

APRA releases quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics for September 2025

