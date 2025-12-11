APRA releases quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics for September 2025
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released the Quarterly Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) Performance and the Quarterly ADI Property Exposures publications for the quarter ending 30 September 2025.
Key statistics for ADIs1 for the quarter were:
|
Key statistics
|
September 2024
|
September 2025
|
Year-on-year change
|
Net profit after tax (year-end) ($bn)
|
39.1
|
41.1
|
5.1%
|
Total assets ($bn)
|
6,319.9
|
6,681.7
|
5.7%
|
Total capital base ($bn)
|
437.5
|
461.8
|
5.6%
|
Total risk-weighted assets ($bn)
|
2,163.0
|
2,268.5
|
4.9%
|
Total capital ratio
|
20.2%
|
20.4%
|
0.1 points
|
Liquidity coverage ratio
|
131.2%
|
133.3%
|
2.1 points
|
Minimum liquidity holdings ratio
|
17.1%
|
16.2%
|
-0.9 points
|
Net stable funding ratio
|
115.7%
|
115.9%
|
0.2 points
Key residential mortgage lending statistics for ADIs for the quarter were:2
|
ADIs' residential property exposures
|
Sep 2024
|
Sep 2025
|
Year-on-year change
|
Total credit outstanding ($bn)
|
2,288.5
|
2,426.5
|
6.0%
|
Owner-occupied loans - share
|
67.7%
|
67.3%
|
-0.43 points
|
Investment loans - share
|
30.4%
|
30.7%
|
0.37 points
|
Loans with loan-to-valuation ratio (LVR) ≥ 80 per cent - share
|
17.4%
|
16.8%
|
-0.6 points
|
Loans 30-89 days past due - share
|
0.58%
|
0.47%
|
-0.11 points
|
Non-performing loans
|
0.96%
|
1.04%
|
0.08 points
|
ADIs’ new loans funded during the quarter
|
Sep 2024
|
Sep 2025
|
Year-on-year change
|
New loans funded ($bn)
|
165.0
|
196.3
|
18.9%
|
New owner-occupied loans funded - share
|
62.8%
|
61.1%
|
-1.65 points
|
New investment loans funded - share
|
35.1%
|
36.5%
|
1.47 points
|
New loans with LVR ≥ 80 per cent funded - share
|
31.1%
|
30.8%
|
-0.25 points
|
New loans with debt-to-income (DTI) ratio ≥ 6x funded - share
|
5.6%
|
6.1%
|
0.5 points
Key commercial property statistics for ADIs for the quarter were:2
|
ADIs' commercial property exposures
|
Sep 2024
|
Sep 2025
|
Year-on-year change
|
Commercial property exposure limits ($bn)
|
467.5
|
510.3
|
9.2%
|
Commercial property exposures ($bn)
|
434.6
|
471.8
|
8.6%
The Quarterly ADI Performance publication contains information on ADIs’ financial performance, financial position, capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity and key financial performance ratios.
The Quarterly ADI Property Exposures publication contains data on commercial and residential property exposures, including detail on risk indicators, serviceability characteristics and non-performing loans.
Copies of the publications are available at: Quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics.
1Excludes ADIs that are not banks, building societies or credit unions. The year-on-year change are calculated using the underlying unrounded values.
2See ‘Explanatory Notes’ of the Quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution property exposures statistics (excel file) for details of share calculations.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.