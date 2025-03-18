Prime Minister receives the President of Portugal

SLOVENIA, March 18 - The Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia, Dr Robert Golob, hosted a working lunch for the President of the Portuguese Republic, Dr Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who is on an official visit to Slovenia.

