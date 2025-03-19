The Falling Doves & Kibou Events Return to Japan with ‘Support Sake’ Documentary Tour

Kibou Support Sake Awards 2025

The Falling Doves, in collaboration with Kibou Events, will tour Japan with the ‘Support Sake’ documentary, /Kibou Support Sake Awards on April 3rd.

“Join me in making this movement global! Through music, art, and sake. Don’t miss out on the film, the concert, and the shows! See you at the Kibou Sake Awards on April 3rd at Milky Way Shibuya.” — Raechel Kadoya

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Falling Doves are excited to announce their 2025 World Tour, the Mirrors & Dreamscapes 10th Anniversary Tour, celebrating a decade of music and unforgettable performances. This tour will feature the band’s new album and special appearances in Tokyo, promoting the documentary Support Sake, which highlights the resilience of earthquake survivors from Japan’s sake breweries.Support Sake follows the inspiring journeys of Raechel Kadoya and Seiko Kimchichi, two women from different backgrounds united by natural disasters. Their story celebrates sisterhood, transcending language and cultural barriers, with The Falling Doves’ music serving as a powerful backdrop that underscores themes of resilience and unity.As part of their Japan tour, The Falling Doves will perform at various venues in Tokyo, Yokosuka, and Zushi, participating in screenings of Support Sake. This collaboration reflects the band’s commitment to supporting communities affected by disaster and spreading a message of hope and recovery.The tour will feature the band’s founding members and current lineup, delivering an unforgettable experience with new renditions of classic hits and a special album of rarities and singles to commemorate their decade-long career.Known for their electrifying rock sound and glam vibe, The Falling Doves have been making waves since their formation in Hollywood, California. With influences from iconic mentors like Phil Solemn (the Rembrandts), the late Scott Weiland (Stone Temple Pilots), and Pete Best (the Beatles), they have shared the stage with notable acts including Echo & The Bunnymen, Peter Murphy (Bauhaus), and the Dandy Warhols.After their performances in Japan, The Falling Doves will kick off the Philippines leg of their tour at the Hard Rock Cafe Manila. The Hard Rock Hotel brand has been an integral part of the band’s identity since 2015, hosting over 25 appearances worldwide. The Philippines tour will serve as a fitting conclusion to their international journey, allowing fans to experience the band’s electrifying performances while celebrating the spirit of community and resilience reflected in Support Sake.This tour is sponsored in part by Kibou Nightlife & Events and Soichi Sushi, both committed to supporting the arts and community.Confirmed Tour Dates:Japan:• MARCH 23 - The Den, Suginami• MARCH 27 - The Ruby Room, Shibuya• MARCH 28 - MOAI & CAPI, Yokosuka• MARCH 29 - Surfers, Zushi, Kanazawa• MARCH 30 - Yokosuka Kabocha• APRIL 3 - Shibuya Milky Way• APRIL 5 - Club HEAVY SICK, Shibuya• APRIL 6 - GAMUSO, Asagaya, Tokyo• APRIL 8 - ANTIKNOCK, Shinjuku, TokyoPhilippines:• APRIL 10 - Hard Rock Cafe, Manila• APRIL 11 - White Summerville Tourist Inn, Busuanga• APRIL 12 - Westtown Coron, BusuangaAdditional Countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Dubai, France, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Seoul, Turkey, Sweden, UK, Uruguay, USAStay tuned for more tour dates to be announced soon. Following the 2025 tour, The Falling Doves will take a hiatus to focus on new music and other projects. Don’t miss your chance to see The Falling Doves live as they electrify audiences around the globe.Grab your leather jacket and finest rock threads and get ready for one of rock’s most fashionably dangerous bands.For more information and updates,visit The Falling Doves’ officialwebsite: www.fallingdoves.com

