House of Blues Anaheim Hosts Fire Relief Concert for MusiCares With help from Kibou Events

Kibou Events Partners with Falling Doves

It’s an honor to represent my city in this tough time. We must focus on relief efforts, as many take these issues lightly. As a performer, I aim to advocate and raise awareness for my community.” — Christopher Leyva

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, January 23rd, the iconic House of Blues in Anaheim will be the epicenter of extraordinary musical talent, all united for a noble cause. The Fire Relief Concert for MusiCares promises an unforgettable evening dedicated to supporting those affected by devastating fires.Headlining the event are renowned acts including international rock band The Falling Doves, multi-instrumentalist Fernando Perdomo, known for his work in Echo In The Canyon and collaborations with Jakob Dylan, Neil Young, and Eric Clapton. Don’t miss an electrifying set by NYC transplant and now L.A.-based glam rocker Olya Sonica. Joining them on stage will be Neil Turbin, former lead singer of Anthrax, along with members of Jack Russell's Great White Band (Robby Lochner, Dan McNay, Michael Olivieri), ( Ken Mary) Flotsam & Jetsom , Alice Cooper. BLVD of Eyes featuring Robert Trujillo’s ( Metallica), wife and daughter, Chloe and Lullah Trujillo, promising a blend of high energy and inspiring performances. The night will also feature compelling sets by the Ivankkie Pazzini Band, featuring Alfredo Lopez of Frankie Valli! Opening the night will be an intimate set by OC’s own Alysssandra Nighslonger.This star-studded event will be hosted by celebrity fashion stylist Cosmo Lambino, known as the “Queen of Melrose,” adding a touch of glamour to the evening.In addition to the incredible music, the event will showcase some of LA’s vendors affected by the fires, with guitar giveaways and exciting raffle items available for auction. This is a fantastic opportunity to support local businesses while enjoying a night of great performances.Organized by BCMG and Rock’N’R’Olivia’s ROCKIN’ RAG Productions & Magazine in collaboration with House of Blues Anaheim, this event aims to gather music lovers from across the region to raise essential funds for MusiCares, an organization dedicated to providing a safety net for music people in times of need.Tickets are available now at a special early bird price of $20, with day-of-event tickets priced at $25. Doors open at 6 PM, and the show begins at 7 PM at House of Blues, 400 Disney Way #337, Anaheim, CA 92802.Ticket LinkHashtags:#FireReliefConcert #MusiCares #HouseofBlues #AnaheimEvents #LiveMusic #SupportLocal #MusicForACause #RockConcert #CharityEvent #MusicCommunity #GuitarGiveaway #LocalVendors #ConcertForACause #Anaheim #SoCalMusic

