Governor Abbott Requests SBA Disaster Declaration For Welder Fire

TEXAS, March 18 - March 18, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that he requested a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for South Texas communities impacted by the Welder Fire earlier this month. If approved, the SBA declaration will make federal assistance available through disaster loans for San Patricio County and its contiguous counties.

"The resiliency of South Texans is on full display as recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of the Welder Fire," said Governor Abbott. "Such resiliency must be matched by the resources provided to help our fellow Texans. Today, I requested a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration to give Texans whose homes or businesses were damaged access to low-interest loans that are critical to rebuild their communities. I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for partnering with state and local officials to ensure Texas meet the eligibility requirements for this financial assistance."

If the request from Texas is approved, the SBA would provide low-interest loans through its disaster programs to qualifying Texans whose homes and businesses sustained damage during the Welder Fire.

Governor Abbott’s request follows an analysis of the damage sustained in impacted communities, conducted by local, state, and federal officials. The analysis verifies that San Patricio County meets the federally-required thresholds for SBA assistance. Officials also reviewed disaster damage details provided by Texans through the self-reporting Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) surveys.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities impacted by wildfires, including: