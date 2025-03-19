Spring Weight Restrictions on Secondary Highways Begin March 21

CANADA, March 19 - Released on March 18, 2025

With spring thaw beginning, weight restrictions start March 21 on secondary highways to protect key links of Saskatchewan's road network.

"This annual measure keeps key transportation infrastructure ship shape for the long run so that our highways can move goods to support our export-based economy, which helps sustain our quality of life," Highways Minister David Marit said.

The 2025 restrictions go into effect at 12:01 a.m., Friday, March 21 in southwest Saskatchewan. They are expected to be phased in throughout the province as it gets warmer. The spring restrictions will remain in place for up to six weeks.

These restrictions protect the surface and ground beneath these roads, which become wet and soften with spring thaw. This reduces allowable vehicle weights on rural municipal roads and secondary-weight provincial highways by 10 to 15 per cent.

For the latest available information about which highways have spring weight restrictions, please visit:

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/business/transportation-and-road-construction/information-for-truckers-and-commercial-trucking-companies/regulations-and-road-restrictions/increased-weights-and-road-restrictions.

The newest order will be under the Spring Road Bans heading. Truckers and shippers are reminded to check regularly.

Technical and regulatory information is also available through the Trucking Inquiry Line at 1-866-933-5290 or outside of Saskatchewan at 306-933-5290.

Rural municipalities are responsible for their own roads and set their own weight limits.

