CBP officers apprehend previously deported alien at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry this week apprehended a previously deported man with a prior alien smuggling conviction and multiple immigration violations for an alleged immigration law violation.

“Our frontline officers continue to exercise vigilance while screening arriving travelers and their inspections skills and experience uncovered a significant immigration violation for someone who had been previously removed for alien smuggling,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The apprehension occurred March 17 at the Eagle Pass International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 48-year-old male Mexican citizen pedestrian to secondary inspection after allegedly claiming U.S. citizenship during primary inspection. During secondary inspection, CBP officers discovered that the pedestrian was a Mexican citizen with no valid entry documents and had previously been removed after serving more than four years in prison following an alien smuggling conviction and had multiple previous immigration violations.

CBP officers arrested the pedestrian and initiated a criminal investigation into alleged immigration law violations.

