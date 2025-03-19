Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted for indecency with a child

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry apprehended a traveler wanted in Waco, Texas on an outstanding felony warrant for indecency with a child, sexual contact.

“Felony sexual offenses involving children are among the most heinous of the crimes that we encounter and apprehension of persons wanted in connection with an alleged offense of this horrendous caliber validates and exemplifies the critical role CBP officers play in the pursuit of justice and keeping our border communities safe,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

CBP officer escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Monday, March 17, CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred vehicle driver Ernesto Francis Marin, 44, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an active felony warrant for indecency with a child, sexual contact issued by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office in Waco, Texas. CBP officers confirmed the warrant and transported Marin to the Webb County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.