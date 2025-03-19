Tennessee Department of Correction to hold Rapid Hire Event in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Correction is hosting a Rapid Hire Event on March 21 & 22 for those interested in beginning a career as a Correctional Officer. The event will take place at TDOC’s Community Resource Center, located 15 minutes north of Nashville at 900 Madison Square, in Madison, TN.

Qualified applicants can complete their interview and pre-employment requirements on-site and may receive a conditional job offer the same day. TDOC unveiled a new starting salary for Correctional Officers at the end of January, beginning at $51,204 and rising to $60,720 after 18 months. New correctional officers also receive a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

To reserve a time-slot, applicants can preregister for the event by submitting the TDOC Rapid Hire Employment Application online. Walk-ins are also welcome.

WHAT: Nashville Rapid Hire Event

WHEN: Friday, March 21, 2025, 9:00 a.m. CDT – 4:00 p.m. CDT

Saturday, March 22, 2025, 9:00 a.m. CDT – 2:00 p.m. CDT

WHERE: TDOC Community Resource Center, 900 Madison Square, Madison, TN 37115

All state employees receive health, life, vision, and dental insurance, retirement plans, paid time off, and college tuition assistance. Additionally, new Correctional Officers receive six weeks of paid training at the Tennessee Correction Academy as they go through Basic Correctional Officer Training (BCOT). During BCOT, officers receive hands-on training in both a facility and classroom setting to ensure they are equipped with the knowledge and skills required for the position.

Can’t make the event? Apply online at tn.gov/correction.