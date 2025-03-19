LeapThought Unveils GenieHQ: Industrial AI That’s Transforming Digital Delivery in the Built Environment

AI-Powered Intelligent Infrastructure Lifecycle Management

FULCRUMHQ has been delivering connected intelligence for years, powering infrastructure projects worldwide. Now, with the GenieHQ AI assistant, professionals can command that intelligence.” — Ratnakar Garikipati - Chairman, CEO, and Founder - LeapThought

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The built environment is producing more data than ever, but data alone isn’t intelligence. LeapThought has spent years transforming fragmented project and portfolio information into an intelligent, connected data ecosystem—enabling built environment professionals to work more efficiently, reduce risk, and drive better project outcomes. Now, with the launch of GenieHQ, that intelligence becomes more accessible than ever.LeapThought now announces the general availability of GenieHQ, a new AI-powered capability within FULCRUMHQ that enables users to command insights, automate compliance, and optimize workflows in real-time. Built on the intelligence powering FULCRUMHQ, GenieHQ extends AI-driven automation, advanced analytics, and project and portfolio intelligence into the hands of users—enhancing decision-making and execution.Building Smarter with Connected IntelligenceAt the core of LeapThought’s platform is FULCRUMHQ, a connected data ecosystem that integrates BIM, GIS, IoT, and project management systems—giving enterprises a single, intelligent environment to manage their assets, infrastructure, and workflows. GenieHQ builds on this foundation, turning complex project data into actionable insights through an interactive, command-driven AI interface.“Data in silos doesn’t create efficiency—intelligence does,” said Ratnakar Garikipati, Chairman, CEO, and Founder of LeapThought. “FULCRUMHQ has been delivering connected intelligence for years, powering infrastructure projects worldwide. Now, with GenieHQ, professionals can command that intelligence, automate workflows, and make more precise, data-driven decisions in real-time.”What GenieHQ Brings to the Built Environment> AI-Powered Model Analysis – Query federated BIM models for clash detection, takeoffs, section cuts, schedules, setback analysis, and geometric computations using simple, natural language commands.> Automated Compliance and Validation – Perform design, construction, and regulatory checks, reducing approval times and mitigating project risks.> Intelligent Data Correlation – Connect BIM, GIS, and enterprise datasets to uncover hidden dependencies, inefficiencies, and performance trends.> Workflow Automation – Reduce manual effort in reporting, issue resolution, and data validation, allowing teams to focus on higher-value work.Industrial AI That Delivers Real ResultsUnlike generic AI tools, GenieHQ is purpose-built for the built environment, deeply integrated into existing workflows and compliance frameworks. LeapThought’s AI is already driving digital transformation for large-scale infrastructure, rail, aviation, and urban development projects. GenieHQ makes that intelligence more interactive, responsive, and actionable.See GenieHQ in Action at the buildingSMART International Summit & BuildTech AsiaLeapThought will showcase GenieHQ at two major industry events in March 2025:> buildingSMART Singapore (March 18-20, 2025) – Platinum Sponsor> BuildTech Asia 2025 – Official SponsorAttendees will experience live demonstrations of GenieHQ, seeing firsthand how AI is enhancing digital delivery, compliance, and infrastructure management.For the full breakdown of GenieHQ’s capabilities, visit: www.leapthought.com/news/introducing-geniehq-leapthoughts-command-driven-ai-for-enterprise-built-environments-blog About LeapThoughtLeapThought Corp., a trailblazer implementing digital transformation for the built environment, specializes in intelligent construction management and champions open standards. With clients from sectors including transportation, defense, utilities, healthcare, and residential and commercial property development, LeapThought caters to the built environment sector's needs in large-scale construction and infrastructure.Headquartered in the U.S., LeapThought provides unparalleled support to customers worldwide through its offices in Australia, Brazil, India, New Zealand, and Singapore. Using state-of-the-art solutions like its flagship FULCRUMHQ platform and leveraging AI and machine learning, LeapThought is propelling the AECO and built environment sectors toward more sustainable and efficient outcomes. Discover more at www.leapthought.com

