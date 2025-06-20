LeapThought and Construtivo Announce Strategic Alliance to Advance Digital Infrastructure Delivery in Brazil

LeapThought CEO and Chairman Ratnakar Garikipati and Construtivo CEO Marcus Granadeiro sign a strategic alliance agreement at LeapThought’s U.S. headquarters to advance integrated digital delivery and AI-enabled infrastructure at scale.

Strategic alliance demonstrates how AI and open standards can scale infrastructure delivery—offering a model for global application.

We’re creating a delivery model where lifecycle thinking, data integrity, and open standards become practical realities.” — Ratnakar Garikipati

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LeapThought , a global leader in lifecycle-centric digital delivery solutions, and Construtivo , one of Brazil’s foremost digital construction firms, have announced the formation of a Strategic Alliance. This partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of integrated digital delivery (IDD) practices across Brazil’s infrastructure sector.The alliance, shaped through ongoing collaboration at buildingSMART International Summits, is grounded in a shared commitment to advancing open standards and enabling more coordinated, sustainable infrastructure delivery. Under the agreement, Construtivo will lead the implementation of LeapThought’s FULCRUMHQ platform, integrated with GenieHQ, the newly unveiled full-stack industrial AI, supporting both public and private sector projects throughout the entire lifecycle, from design and construction to long-term operations.This collaboration enables the implementation of a portfolio-wide approach, powered by LeapThought’s technology and delivered by Construtivo in the Brazilian market. This model supports consistent delivery, governance, and intelligence across entire programs or asset portfolios. LeapThought currently powers over $300 billion in capital projects globally and works closely with governments to transform cities and built environments across sectors such as transportation, defense, utilities, healthcare, and public policy. This model supports consistent delivery, governance, and intelligence across entire programs or asset portfolios, helping agencies and asset owners drive outcomes at scale with confidence and transparency.“This alliance is grounded in mutual intent to enable real change,” said Ratnakar Garikipati, CEO, Founder, and Chairman of LeapThought. “Together, we’re creating a delivery model where lifecycle thinking, data integrity, and open standards become practical realities. Brazil presents a unique opportunity, and we are excited to support the ecosystem there through a trusted, purpose-built partnership.”LeapThought’s ongoing significant capital investment in Brazil, demonstrates its long-term commitment to the region. This includes the hiring of top engineering talent in locations such as Brasília and São Paulo to establish a strong local presence and strengthen regional delivery capabilities. The alliance with Construtivo marks a major step forward in scaling this impact—combining global technology with local insight to drive innovation and transformation across Brazil’s infrastructure sector.At the core of this partnership is a commitment to improving infrastructure delivery across every stage of the project lifecycle—from planning and design through to construction, operations, and asset management. Modern, full-stack AI platforms like FULCRUMHQ offer a unique opportunity to break down silos, promote genuine collaboration, and unlock new levels of trust, transparency, and operational excellence.“This partnership brings the best of both worlds,” said Marcus Granadeiro, CEO of Construtivo. “We understand the needs of the Brazilian market, and LeapThought brings the platform depth and lifecycle capabilities to help meet those needs. By working together, we can offer our clients a practical, standards-aligned path to digital transformation.”By combining LeapThought’s technology with Construtivo’s local expertise, this collaboration aims to advance reliable, open standards-based infrastructure delivery throughout Brazil’s built environment.For more information, visit www.leapthought.com

