M.C. Dean names Ryan Kaltenbaugh as Security Global Sales Leader

TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- M.C. Dean, a leading systems integrator for cyber-physical solutions, announced the appointment of Ryan Kaltenbaugh as its first global sales leader for its Security & Electronic Systems business. Kaltenbaugh’s appointment marks a significant step forward for M.C. Dean’s commercial sector portfolio expansion.In this new role, he will oversee the strategic acquisition and growth of enterprise-level customers who require integrated security solutions. He will spearhead the adoption and expansion of new business initiatives and service offerings tailored to the unique demands of large-scale, geographically dispersed enterprises.“Ryan’s deep industry knowledge combined with a proven ability to foster trusted customer relationships will be a tremendous addition to the M.C. Dean team as we expand our service offerings to this high-growth market,” said Julaine Simmons, M.C. Dean’s senior vice president of Security & Electronic Systems. “Ryan joins our team aligned with the unveiling of a new service launch to be announced at ISC West, the nation’s leading security industry event.”He brings over 30 years of life safety and security industry experience, working for national and global security integrators in service of government and commercial customers. Most recently, Kaltenbaugh served as the senior vice president of sales for the Americas region at LenelS2, a business unit of Honeywell Building Automation. He has held various leadership roles within the security industry, including software sales with physical access control, video management, and physical security information management, along with several positions in sales, business development, and operations with system integration providers.He served on the board of directors of the Security Industry Association (SIA) and is currently a member of Government Relations Committee. Kaltenbaugh also founded National Security Technician Day, an initiative led by the Foundation for Advancing Security Talent (FAST), and held annually to honor security technicians nationwide.About M.C. DeanM.C. Dean is Building Intelligence. We design, build, operate, and maintain cyber-physical solutions for the nation’s most recognizable mission critical facilities, secure environments, complex infrastructure, and global enterprises. The company’s capabilities include electrical, electronic security, telecommunications, life safety, automation and controls, audio visual, and IT systems. M.C. Dean is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, and employs more than 7,000 professionals who engineer and deploy automated, secure, and resilient power and technology systems; and deliver the management platforms essential for long-term system sustainability.###

