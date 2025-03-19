New program seeks to improve mental health care access for health workers

A new initiative launched March 18 by the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation seeks to improve mental health care access for health care workers. The program, Health Workers Have The Right, Too, includes six actions for improving mental health care access. The actions are to ensure accessible and affordable mental health care; commit to equal privacy in mental health care; strengthen access to confidential professional or physician health program support; guarantee confidential peer support; encourage education and training on mental health and professional well-being; and advance a supportive pathway for re-entry.

