House Resolution 121 Printer's Number 0957
PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - House Resolution 121
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
NEILSON, WAXMAN, GIRAL, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HILL-EVANS, D. WILLIAMS, RIVERA, O'MARA, MERSKI
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing March 18, 2025, as "National Transit Worker Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania.
Actions
|0957
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, March 13, 2025
|Reported as committed, March 18, 2025
Generated 03/18/2025 07:54 PM
