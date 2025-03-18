House Resolution 121 Printer's Number 0957

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - House Resolution 121 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors NEILSON, WAXMAN, GIRAL, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HILL-EVANS, D. WILLIAMS, RIVERA, O'MARA, MERSKI Short Title A Resolution recognizing March 18, 2025, as "National Transit Worker Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania. Actions 0957 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, March 13, 2025 Reported as committed, March 18, 2025 Generated 03/18/2025 07:54 PM



