House Resolution 85 Printer's Number 0698

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - Sponsors

MATZIE, BURGOS, NEILSON, VENKAT, HOHENSTEIN, GIRAL, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, SCHLOSSBERG, SANCHEZ, GREINER, KHAN, GAYDOS, MALAGARI

Short Title

A Resolution designating March 18, 2025, as "Natural Gas Utility Worker Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Resolution - “Natural Gas Utility Worker’s Day” in PA - March 18, 2025

Generated 03/18/2025 07:54 PM

