House Bill 118 Printer's Number 0100

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - Sponsors

YOUNG, SANCHEZ, HANBIDGE, GIRAL, HADDOCK, PARKER, HARKINS, NEILSON, HOWARD, HILL-EVANS, SHUSTERMAN, KENYATTA, DONAHUE, FRANKEL, O'MARA, CERRATO, GREEN, WEBSTER, PIELLI, GUENST, D. WILLIAMS, T. DAVIS, BOROWSKI

Short Title

An Act amending the the act of October 24, 2012 (P.L.1209, No.151), known as the Child Labor Act, further providing for penalties.

Memo Subject

Increase Penalties for Child Labor Act Violations (Former HB1354)

Generated 03/18/2025 07:54 PM

