House Bill 118 Printer's Number 0100

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - Sponsors YOUNG, SANCHEZ, HANBIDGE, GIRAL, HADDOCK, PARKER, HARKINS, NEILSON, HOWARD, HILL-EVANS, SHUSTERMAN, KENYATTA, DONAHUE, FRANKEL, O'MARA, CERRATO, GREEN, WEBSTER, PIELLI, GUENST, D. WILLIAMS, T. DAVIS, BOROWSKI

Short Title An Act amending the the act of October 24, 2012 (P.L.1209, No.151), known as the Child Labor Act, further providing for penalties.

Memo Subject Increase Penalties for Child Labor Act Violations (Former HB1354)

Generated 03/18/2025 07:54 PM

