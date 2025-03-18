Submit Release
House Resolution 53 Printer's Number 0473

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - Sponsors

MERSKI, KHAN, RABB, GIRAL, NEILSON, SANCHEZ, PIELLI, HILL-EVANS, HARKINS, GREEN, HANBIDGE, BURGOS, WAXMAN, WEBSTER, STEELE, FIEDLER

Short Title

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study regarding the feasibility and potential benefits of the development of offshore hydropower, solar and wind renewable energy generation systems on Lake Erie.

Memo Subject

Resolution directing a study on the potential development of offshore renewable energy generation systems in Lake Erie.

