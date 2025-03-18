House Resolution 53 Printer's Number 0473

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - Sponsors MERSKI, KHAN, RABB, GIRAL, NEILSON, SANCHEZ, PIELLI, HILL-EVANS, HARKINS, GREEN, HANBIDGE, BURGOS, WAXMAN, WEBSTER, STEELE, FIEDLER

Short Title A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study regarding the feasibility and potential benefits of the development of offshore hydropower, solar and wind renewable energy generation systems on Lake Erie.

Memo Subject Resolution directing a study on the potential development of offshore renewable energy generation systems in Lake Erie.

Generated 03/18/2025 07:54 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.