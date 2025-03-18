Submit Release
House Bill 362 Printer's Number 0375

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - Sponsors

FIEDLER, GIRAL, KRAJEWSKI, VENKAT, PIELLI, KHAN, KENYATTA, BOROWSKI, SANCHEZ, BRENNAN, VITALI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, CIRESI, HOHENSTEIN, BURGOS, NEILSON, WARREN, HILL-EVANS, SCHLOSSBERG, MALAGARI, O'MARA, CERRATO, GREEN, T. DAVIS, DONAHUE, CURRY, TAKAC, DAVIDSON, HANBIDGE, SALISBURY

Short Title

An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in Energy Development Authority and emergency powers, providing for Federal money for Solar for All Program.

Memo Subject

Authorizing a Pennsylvania Solar for All Program

