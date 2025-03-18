Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,144 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 409 Printer's Number 0476

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - Sponsors

KOSIEROWSKI, HILL-EVANS, VENKAT, DONAHUE, SANCHEZ, FREEMAN, NEILSON, RABB, WARREN, GIRAL, PROBST, STEELE, OTTEN, D. WILLIAMS, MAYES, KENYATTA, GUENST, MERSKI, BOYD, CURRY, GREEN, WEBSTER, INGLIS, CUTLER, BOROWSKI

Short Title

An Act amending the act of October 24, 2018 (P.L.719, No.112), known as the Patient Test Result Information Act, further providing for definitions, for test results and for duties of Department of Health.

Generated 03/18/2025 07:53 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 409 Printer's Number 0476

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more