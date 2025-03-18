House Bill 409 Printer's Number 0476

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - Sponsors KOSIEROWSKI, HILL-EVANS, VENKAT, DONAHUE, SANCHEZ, FREEMAN, NEILSON, RABB, WARREN, GIRAL, PROBST, STEELE, OTTEN, D. WILLIAMS, MAYES, KENYATTA, GUENST, MERSKI, BOYD, CURRY, GREEN, WEBSTER, INGLIS, CUTLER, BOROWSKI

Short Title An Act amending the act of October 24, 2018 (P.L.719, No.112), known as the Patient Test Result Information Act, further providing for definitions, for test results and for duties of Department of Health.

Generated 03/18/2025 07:53 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.