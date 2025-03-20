Moleculera Biosciences names Rod Whitson as Strategic Advisor for Growth and Implementation

Rod Whitson, Strategic Advisor for Growth and Implementation

Moleculera, a precision medicine company, expands Advisory Board as it enters a new phase of accelerated growth, market expansion and operational scaling.

Rod's ability to translate strategy into action and deliver measurable outcomes aligns perfectly with our mission to transform healthcare through precision medicine.” — Craig Shimasaki, PhD, MBA, Moleculera’s co-founder and CEO

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moleculera Biosciences , a leading innovator in precision medicine , is pleased to announce the addition of Rod Whitson to its Advisory Board as a Strategic Growth and Implementation Advisor. This appointment comes as the company prepares to enter an exciting phase of accelerated growth, market expansion, and operational scaling, positioning it to achieve its next level of success.Rod has successfully worked with over 70 organizations, many of whom are in the life sciences, healthcare, or technology industries, implementing growth strategies and comprehensive frameworks of tools and concepts to help businesses clarify their vision, improve team alignment, and execute effectively to achieve growth and success.“I’m thrilled to welcome Rod Whitson, whose proven track record in driving operational excellence, scaling businesses, and executing strategic initiatives in high-growth environments across multiple companies will be instrumental in ensuring we achieve our ambitious goals while creating long-term value for our investors, said Craig Shimasaki, PhD, MBA, Moleculera’s co-founder and CEO. “His ability to translate strategy into action and deliver measurable outcomes aligns perfectly with our mission to transform healthcare through precision medicine. We are thrilled to have him on board.”As Moleculera Biosciences continues to scale, the addition of Rod Whitson underscores its commitment to building a world-class team capable of executing on its vision and delivering sustained growth."I saw early the potential of the Moleculera team and the power of the science to change people’s lives in a profound way. This vision inspired me to participate in the company's earliest financing rounds. I am honored to step into this new role, where I look forward to working closely with the team to elevate every aspect of the company, ensuring we execute with precision and unlock its full potential for growth and impact," said Rod Whitson.Rod has held multiple leadership roles across various sectors including, banking, marketing, and CEO peer-group leadership, while focusing on growth and expansion within these industries.He has served as CEO of Banker’s Mortgage Corporation, where he led the company in providing critical community-building mortgage services to community banks across five states in the aftermath of the mortgage meltdown. Additionally, as President of Chickasaw Community Bank Rod implemented growth strategies that transformed the bank from a local institution to a nationwide lender – doubling its customer base, increasing profits seven-fold and achieving a ranking in the top 5% nationally among banks of its size for return on equity and assets.Rod served as president of Townsend Agency, a technology marketing agency, where he led strategic engagements with leading biotech, pharmaceutical and technology companies including Merck Bioscience, Dow Pharma, Accelrys, Gen-Probe, Applied Molecular Evolution, QUALCOMM, Intel, and Toshiba.Rod is also an active angel investor with several successful exits, including Applied Molecular Evolution, Vidacare, and Selexis, and serves on the boards of select early-stage companies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA from Oklahoma State University.About Moleculera BiosciencesMoleculera Biosciences, Inc., is a precision medicine company focused on identifying and directing treatment for chronic CNS and cardiovascular disorders triggered by inflammation and immune dysfunction. The company’s signature program includes the Autoimmune Brain Panel ™ (formerly known as the Cunningham Panel™), a series of five blood tests that identify circulating levels of autoantibodies in serum directed against the brain and central nervous system that may result in neurologic, psychiatric, and behavioral symptoms. The company has several additional testing panels in the pipeline targeting cardiovascular, Long-COVID and cognitive disorders.Moleculera possesses the world’s largest biorepository and bioinformatics database of over 15,000 clinically annotated specimens from patients suffering from immune-mediated neuropsychiatric disorders. Our robust biorepository is fueling the discovery and development of novel biomarkers and potential therapeutic targets for these debilitating disorders.The company conducts research and clinical development and operates a CLIA and COLA-accredited, high-complexity laboratory in Oklahoma City, where it has tested over 15,000 patients using its patented anti-neuronal antibody panel, the Autoimmune Brain Panel™. Learn more at www.moleculera.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.