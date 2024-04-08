Conditsis Lawyers Appoints Seasoned Commercial Lawyer to Lead New Division in Newcastle
Conditsis Lawyers is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sue Walter, a highly experienced and respected senior commercial lawyerGOSFORD, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conditsis Lawyers is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sue Walter, a highly experienced and respected senior commercial lawyer, to head their new commercial/business law team in Hunter Street, Newcastle.
The addition of commercial/business law to Conditsis Lawyers' suite of legal services at their Newcastle office follows demand and Ms Walter will be an enormous asset to the region's vibrant and diverse commercial sector. It is also a testament to the firm's commitment to delivering a superior standard and range of legal advice and representation in the Hunter.
Ms Walter joins the multi-award-winning law firm with more than ten years experience in commercial law. Her expertise spans the full breadth of commercial law matters, including corporations and contractual dispute resolution, insolvency, trademark infringement, defamation, estate litigation and debt recovery. Ms Walter has led and been involved in several significant matters in the Supreme Court of NSW and, as a Newcastle-based lawyer for the past few years, is well-known and respected in the local court, tribunals and NCAT.
Conditsis Lawyers Founder and Managing Director Manny Conditsis says Ms Walter's appointment to the brand-new role was a strategic move to broaden the firm’s range of legal services in the region.
"The Directors welcome and applaud the appointment of Ms Walter to the Conditsis team of outstanding professionals. The appointment of such a motivated high achiever in Ms Walter reflects the firm's enthusiasm and vision for expansion into the commercial law realm and have no doubt that she will set new bench marks for commercial lawyers in the Newcastle/Hunter region."
Having owned businesses herself, Ms Walter has a firsthand appreciation of the challenges business owners can face. She is driven to achieve each client's commercial and personal objectives in the most effective way possible and adopts a personalised, empathetic and solution-oriented approach with every client. Her proven track record in and out of the courtroom makes her an exceptional commercial lawyer to have on one's side.
“I am very excited about my new role with Conditsis Lawyers, a firm known for its ethics, values, excellent legal service and genuine client care. I am committed to serving Hunter-based clients – a region that has been my home for 13 years. I look forward to growing the commercial law team in Newcastle and helping people in our local community receive realistic and practical legal advice."
Conditsis Lawyers is one of the leading law firms in Sydney and regional NSW, with offices in Gosford, Sydney, Wollongong and Newcastle. To schedule a confidential and complimentary first consultation with Ms Walter, contact the Newcastle office on 02 4058 5844.
