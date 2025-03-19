Smartex Apparel Expands Premium Streetwear Collection with Two New Heavyweight Styles

The latest additions to the Smart Blanks line offer premium craftsmanship, oversized fits, and high-end comfort.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smartex Apparel introduces two new styles to its Smart Blanks collection: the Premium Heavy Weight Adult Crew Sweatshirt (9003) and the Premium Heavy Weight Adult Fashion Hoodie (9005). These latest additions continue the brand’s commitment to quality, offering heavyweight, 100% ring-spun combed cotton pieces designed for durability and elevated streetwear aesthetics.The Premium Heavy Weight Crew Sweatshirt (9003) is crafted from 15.5 oz French terry, ensuring a soft yet substantial feel. Designed with an oversized fit and drop shoulders, it provides a modern, relaxed silhouette. A half-moon neck patch adds a refined touch, while the tear-away label allows for seamless customization.The Premium Heavy Weight Adult Fashion Hoodie (9005) offers the same 15.5 oz French terry fabric but with additional functionality. This oversized hoodie balances comfort with a street-ready look, featuring a kangaroo pocket and a two-panel hood. Like the crew sweatshirt, it includes a half-moon neck patch, drop shoulders, and a tear-away label.Both the Premium Heavy Weight Adult Crew Sweatshirt (9003) and the Premium Heavy Weight Adult Fashion Hoodie (9005) are available in black, burro, chambray, olive green, natural, and cool grey and in sizes S-3XL.High-quality blank apparel is essential for various businesses and individuals. Brands looking to develop their own merchandise can benefit from Smart Blank’s products’ premium construction and smooth printing surface. Screen printers and embroidery businesses will find these garments ideal for customization. At the same time, fashion-forward retailers and independent designers can leverage the oversized fit and luxury feel to create standout collections. Corporate teams, event organizers, and promotional companies can use these durable and stylish pieces for branded apparel that maintains comfort and quality.About the Company:Supported by over 15 years of experience in manufacturing, design, and sales, Smartex Apparel creates apparel for a market demanding the best fabric, style, and value without compromising quality. A Smartex Apparel brand, Smart Blanks represents and continues the legacy of Smartex Apparel’s quality apparel. Offered across all product lines, Smart Blank’s signature ring-spun combed cotton ranges from basic tees to premium fleece styles. Smart Blank’s styles are versatile and are a perfect match for any type of design technique. The fabrics offer a high-density stitch for a smooth printing surface, creating elevated basics for the right fit and price. A direct supplier, Smart Blanks, offers apparel at competitive prices and speed to market with same-day shipping of in-stock merchandise from the conveniently located warehouse in Anaheim, California. Smart Blanks is committed to bringing quality apparel at manufacturer-direct pricing and an exceptional customer service experience.

