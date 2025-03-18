Governor Newsom proclaims Women’s Military History Week

PROCLAMATION

From the Revolutionary War to today, women have played vital roles in our nation’s defense, answering the call to serve and demonstrating courage and dedication in every branch of the military – even before they could officially serve. Women’s Military History Week honors these women, recognizing their resilience, sacrifice, and leadership.

World War II marked a turning point with the creation of the Women’s Army Corps and the historic 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, an all-Black and all-woman unit that ensured frontline troops received their mail. These forerunners helped pave the way for the full integration of women into all military roles, including combat positions.

Breaking down barriers has always made our military – and our country – stronger. This week, we celebrate all the women who have chosen to serve this country, no matter the cost to themselves, and we honor the history they’ve made in doing so.

From U.S. Army Sergeant Sagen Maddalena, silver medal winner in the 2024 Summer Olympics, to Captain Sage Fox, the first transgender soldier to openly serve, to our own CalVet Secretary Lindsey Sin, California is home to countless women who have selflessly and bravely put their lives on the line – all of them history makers in their own way.

Each of these servicemembers, whether they’re active-duty or a veteran, those with us today and those who have passed on, deserve recognition and respect. At a moment when important parts and people of military history are being removed, we take this moment to acknowledge women’s military history. Our military is strong because of its many parts – because it draws on the strengths of our people, coming together in unity and in defense of our country.

Women’s Military History Week is a time to recognize these achievements and reaffirm our commitment to a military where all servicemembers have equal opportunities and recognition. Their stories inspire us and remind us of the strength that diversity brings to our U.S. Armed Forces.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim March 17-23, 2025, as “Women’s Military History Week.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 16th day of March 2025.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State