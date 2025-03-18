Lindsey Announces New Ring-Style Current Sensors with Extended Harmonic Range

Lindsey Systems Ring-Style Current Sensors

New Slim Version Reduces Mounting Depth

The new slim style sensor reduces the space needed for installation in compact equipment and are ideal for harmonic applications up to the 80th harmonic.” — Jack McCall executive vice president

AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lindsey Systems has updated its ring-style ElbowSense™ current sensor offering for underground, pad-mount, and metal-clad applications. A new slim ring-style sensor is roughly half the depth of the standard sensor while offering a larger installation window. Both the ring-style and slim ring-style sensors offer improved harmonic response.“Lindsey ElbowSense current sensors are widely deployed in equipment for underground and pad-mount applications. The new slim style sensor reduces the space needed for installation in compact equipment,” said Jack McCall, Executive Vice President. “In addition, our new design increases the harmonic performance of the standard and slim version of the sensors to provide high accuracy signals up to the 80th harmonic. ”Ring-style current sensors are available in both Lindsey’s M- and R-accuracy series. The M-series offers 0.3% accuracy per IEEE C57.13. The R-series meets both the 0.15S accuracy definition of IEEE C57.13 and the 0.1% accuracy class per IEC 61869-02. These sensors are ideal for OEM applications For more information visit www.lindsey-usa.com/sensors/ About Lindsey SystemsLindsey Systems is recognized globally as an innovator in the electric power industry. As a supplier of systems, products, and product solutions for the transmission and distribution of electricity, Lindsey Systems enables utilities to meet the challenges of the modern-day electrical grid.With almost 80 years of experience and a reputation as a thought leader in the industry, Lindsey Systems’ products are known around the world for reliability and performance.Thoughtful Solutions in Transmission and DistributionLindsey is ISO-9001, ISO-14001, ISO-27001 and CSA W47.2 Certified.For more information, visit www.Lindsey-USA.com . Since 1947.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.