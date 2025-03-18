Lindsey Announces New Line of LEA Sensors

Photo of Lindsey's low energy analog sensors for MV switchgear

Low Energy Analog Sensors Compatible with SEL-700 Series Relays

LEA current sensors provide excellent linearity, a wide dynamic range, and often reduced size and weight.” — Jack McCall, executive vice president

AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lindsey Systems introduced a new line of low energy analog (LEA) voltage and current sensors today to complement Lindsey’s existing range of sensors for underground, pad-mount, and metal-clad applications. The new sensors feature RJ-45 style connectors and are compatible with protective relays equipped with LEA-inputs.“Lindsey is known for our wide selection of high-accuracy and metering accuracy voltage and current sensors for underground applications. The introduction of our new line of LEA sensors expands our offerings to ensure compatibility with relays such as Schweitzer’s SEL-700 series which are available with LEA-inputs,” said Jack McCall, Executive Vice President. “LEA current sensors provide excellent linearity, a wide dynamic range, and often reduced size and weight. Lindsey voltage sensors for the past 40+ years have always been LEA designs internally.”Lindsey LEA sensors are designed for the specific impedance requirements of relays per IEEE C37.92 and IEC 61859-10, -11, and -13 standards. The sensors also feature the RJ-45 style connectors used by these relays.LEA CURRENT SENSORSFor switchgear applications, Lindsey offers both flexible Rogowski coil sensors and low-power CT options. Both are 600V insulation class for use on insulated MV cables. The magnitude and phase accuracy of these sensors meets the Standard’s requirements. Rogowski coil sensors are designed to use the integrator built-in to relays such as the SEL-700 series.LEA VOLTAGE SENSORSVoltage sensors are available in IEEE Std 386 underground compatible elbow, T-body and plug style sensors. Lindsey LVS voltage sensors for use in live-front switchgear are also available in LEA versions.For more information visit www.lindsey-usa.com/sensors/ ABOUT LINDSEY SYSTEMSLindsey Systems is recognized globally as an innovator in the electric power industry. As a supplier of systems, products, and product solutions for the transmission and distribution of electricity, Lindsey Systems enables utilities to meet the challenges of the modern-day electrical grid.With almost 80 years of experience and a reputation as a thought leader in the industry, Lindsey Systems’ products are known around the world for reliability and performance.Thoughtful Solutions in Transmission and DistributionLindsey is ISO-9001, ISO-14001, ISO-27001 and CSA W47.2 Certified.Note: SEL is a registered trademark of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.For more information, visit www.Lindsey-USA.com . Since 1947.

