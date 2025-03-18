Whitwell Man Arrested, Charged in Homicide Investigation

MARION COUNTY – Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and members of the 12th Judicial Drug Task Force, have arrested a Whitwell man in connection to a homicide.

At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, special agents began investigating the death of Danny Durham (DOB 5/19/1958) shortly after deputies found the man deceased in a home in the 100 block of Big Rock Road on March 9th. During the investigation, authorities developed information leading them to Billy Massengale (DOB 12/19/1975) as the person responsible for Durham’s death.

On Saturday, authorities arrested Massengale and booked him into the Marion County Jail. On Tuesday, he was charged with Criminal Homicide.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###