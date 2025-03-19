Scott H. Silverman offers Free Crisis Coaching for Federal Employees Facing Job Loss

Scott H. Silverman

Family Crisis and Recovery Coach Helps Families Navigate Crisis Situations One Step at a Time and is Offering Complimentary Phone Coaching.

I know how frustrating and helpless it can feel when you see a loved one or yourself struggling to make sense of it all. That’s why I’m offering this free 10-minute consultation.” — Crisis Coach Scott H. Silverman

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As federal employees face layoffs and job terminations that turn their lives upside down, crisis coach Scott Silverman is here to help guide them through these devastating challenges, offering a free 10-minute consultation to provide vital support. This offer is available to federal employees, veterans, and their family members who may be struggling to cope with the emotional and logistical aftermath of job loss.

The emotional burden of losing a job can be compounded by complex family dynamics, relationship struggles, and addiction issues. Scott Silverman specializes in crisis coaching, helping individuals and families address high-stress situations by offering practical solutions and empowering clients to move forward. His approach is designed to quickly assess each crisis, create a shared understanding among family members, and develop a concrete plan for making positive change.

Crisis coaching provides immediate, actionable solutions for individuals facing difficult situations. “No two crisis situations are alike,” said Silverman. “Each one involves unique family dynamics, emotional distress, or even substance abuse issues. I know how frustrating and helpless it can feel when you see a loved one or yourself struggling to make sense of it all. That’s why I’m offering this free 10-minute consultation—to give anyone in need a chance to begin moving forward toward a better future.”

Scott invites reporters to participate in a complimentary, 10-minute coaching session to experience firsthand how his approach works. This is a valuable opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of crisis coaching, the process, and its impact—giving you firsthand insight into the powerful, transformative effect it can have on those navigating life’s most challenging moments.

To schedule your free 10-minute consultation with Scott Silverman, please call (619) 993-2738 or contact him through his Crisis Coach Website.

More About Scott H. Silverman

Scott H. Silverman is an American crisis coach, author, and advocate for substance abuse recovery. He founded Confidential Recovery, an outpatient addiction treatment center, and the Veterans Navigation Center, which assists veterans and first responders transition to civilianlife. Silverman has worked extensively in workforce development, addiction recovery, and prisoner rehabilitation, earning national recognition and being named a CNN Hero. He has authored books on addiction and personal transformation, focusing on the opioid epidemic and recovery strategies. Silverman regularly speaks at public events about the homelessness epidemic in San Diego.

