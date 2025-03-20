PROLIM to Showcase PROMIS - Digital Manufacturing at Hannover Messe 2025

PROLIM unveils PROMIS at Hannover Messe 2025, showcasing real-time visibility, AI-driven analytics, and automation to transform manufacturing efficiency.

As manufacturing companies navigate the complexities of Industry 4.0, having a digital manufacturing solution that offers real-time insights and AI-driven automation is crucial” — said Prabhu Patil, CEO & Founder at PROLIM.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PROLIM, a global leader in digital transformation, an Advanced Consulting Certified AWS Partner, and a Siemens Platinum Partner, is set to showcase its revolutionary PROMIS Digital Manufacturing Platform at Hannover Messe 2025, taking place from March 31 to April 4 in Hanover, Germany.

At the event, PROLIM will demonstrate how PROMIS is reshaping the manufacturing industry by providing real-time visibility, AI-driven analytics, and smart automation. As a cutting-edge Digital Manufacturing Platform, PROMIS integrates data across production, quality, maintenance, inventory, and workforce management—empowering businesses to innovate faster, optimize performance, and drive sustainable success.

Transforming Manufacturing with PROMIS:

"PROMIS is designed to bridge the gap between traditional manufacturing and Industry 4.0 by offering a scalable and intelligent digital ecosystem," said Srinath Koppa, Managing Director of PROLIM. "With real-time insights and seamless integration capabilities, manufacturers can make informed decisions that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and drive innovation."

With industries rapidly embracing digital transformation, PROMIS delivers a unified, real-time view of manufacturing operations, ensuring seamless connectivity between machines, processes, and enterprise systems.

Key features include:

• Unified View: Gain a comprehensive overview of all operations from a single interface.

• Real-Time Insights: Leverage live data dashboards for production efficiency and quality monitoring.

• Advanced Analytics: Harness AI-driven reports and predictive insights.

• Smart Automation: Automate workflows and receive proactive alerts.

• Seamless Integration: Easily connect with SAP, Teamcenter, Opcenter, and other enterprise solutions.

• Scalable & Future-Ready: Adaptable, modular architecture to meet evolving business needs.

Key Benefits of PROMIS Digital Manufacturing:

• Boost Operational Efficiency with real-time monitoring and data-driven decision-making.

• Improve Product Quality through enhanced traceability and analytics.

• Ensure Easy Compliance with industry standards and regulations.

• Flexible Deployment Options tailored to specific manufacturing needs.

By leveraging Siemens’ Industrial Edge technology, PROMIS optimizes the entire digital manufacturing lifecycle, enhancing efficiency, reducing downtime, and ensuring data-driven decision-making.

Industry Perspective:

“As manufacturing companies navigate the complexities of Industry 4.0, having a digital manufacturing solution that offers real-time insights and AI-driven automation is crucial,” said Prabhu Patil, Founder & CEO, PROLIM. “PROMIS empowers manufacturers with a data-driven approach to enhance productivity, quality, and overall operational excellence. We are excited to showcase its capabilities at Hannover Messe 2025 and help businesses accelerate their digital transformation journey.”

Experience PROMIS at Hannover Messe 2025:

Visitors to PROLIM’s booth at Hannover Messe 2025 will witness live demonstrations of PROMIS in action and explore how the platform can revolutionize their manufacturing operations. Our experts will be available for discussions, product walkthroughs, and in-depth consultations on the future of digital manufacturing.

About PROLIM

PROLIM is a leading PLM, Cloud, Mendix, and Digital Transformation solutions provider to Global Fortune 1000 companies. With 14 global offices in the US, India, Australia and New Zealand, PROLIM has won 40+ awards & proudly serves over 1600+ customers to innovate & improve their profitability & efficiency. PROLIM was founded in 2005 & is headquartered in Farmington Hills, USA. With its global footprint & expertise in the latest technologies, PROLIM can partner to speed up your Digital Transformation journey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.