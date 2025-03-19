Cox partners with Sun Valley Resort, Outside TV and 5850 Fest to elevate Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals experience

Photo courtesy of Sun Valley Resort

Ski events scheduled from March 20-27, 2025

Along with Sun Valley Resort, Cox is thrilled to be part of elevating the World Cup experience in Sun Valley.” — Guy Cherp, Market VP, Cox Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, ID, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cox Communications is excited to announce its partnership with Sun Valley Resort , Outside TV and 5850 Fest to enhance the experience for spectators of the 2025 Stifel Sun Valley Finals with Wi-Fi connectivity and LIVE coverage on Cox Channel 4. The world's best skiers will be competing for the prestigious World Cup globes, and Sun Valley Resort will be showcased around the world.“Along with Sun Valley Resort, our community is excited to host the 2025 Stifel Sun Valley Finals,” said Guy Cherp, market vice president, Cox Sun Valley. “We’ve brought in experts across our business so spectators will have robust Wi-Fi and enjoy LIVE coverage from Outside TV from home. We’re thrilled to be part of elevating the World Cup experience in Sun Valley.”Cox is bringing world-class connectivity to event spectators and fans leveraging the Cox employee team that supports major events like Formula 1 Las Vegas, Super Bowl LVIII, and the Las Vegas Convention Center. The telecommunications company has deployed a Wi-Fi mesh network in the finish area and Warm Springs base.“We are thrilled to work alongside Cox and Outside TV to bring the excitement and energy of the Stifel Sun Valley Finals to homes across the globe,” said Stacey Ehelringer, local organizing chair of the Stifel Sun Valley Finals. “This is a pinnacle moment in Sun Valley’s calendar, and showcasing our incredible slopes and ski racing heritage to the world through this partnership is a dream come true.”Spectators are encouraged to join the Cox Wi-Fi network for seamless connectivity to share their photos and videos with friends and family around the world. For those who can't make it to the mountain, the event is being provided on a limited basis to Cox by Outside TV. Customers in the Wood River Valley can watch events live on Cox Channel 4.Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.Through Cox Business, Hospitality Network, RapidScale and Segra, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial services portfolio including advanced cloud, managed IT and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.Sun Valley Resort was founded in 1936 as America’s first destination ski resort. Located in the Idaho mountains, it is truly a four-season resort with a wide array of activities. Outdoor adventure enthusiasts enjoy world-class skiing, snowboarding, skating, hiking, biking, golfing, fishing, shooting, concerts, shopping, restaurants, and conferences, and special event space. Sun Valley is a member of The Grand America Hotels and Resorts family. Sister properties include Snowbasin Ski Resort, The Grand America Hotel, Little America Hotel (all Salt Lake City, Utah); The Westgate Hotel, San Diego, Calif.; Little America Flagstaff, Ariz.; Little America, Wyo., and Little America, Cheyenne, Wyo. Visit SunValley.com for more information.Sun Valley is served by Hailey's Friedman Memorial Airport (SUN). The airport is located 14 miles from the resort and is easily accessed from six major cities: San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), Los Angeles (LAX), Salt Lake City (SLC), Denver (DEN), and Chicago (ORD). All Sun Valley Resort guests receive complimentary roundtrip airport transportation.Media Contact: sunvalley@outsidepr.comOutside Interactive, Inc. is the premier destination for outdoor inspiration, activation, and celebration. Each year, Outside reaches over 300 million unique users and has over 100 million registered users across its network of 25 media, service, and utility brands.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.