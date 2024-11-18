Cox provides free access to its extensive virtual Wi-Fi hotspot network in the Las Vegas metro area during F1 events

Cox has opened its WiFi hotspot network to visitors in advance of F1 events November 21-23, 2024 Cox employees have been working to ensure Cox's high-speed internet and extensive WiFi hotspot network are ready for F1 events in Las Vegas, November 21-23, 2024

Cox Communications delivers 8x faster connectivity for fans in Las Vegas and across Cox markets

Keeping people connected is what Cox does every day. F1 is a proud moment for Las Vegas and offering free access to our Wi-Fi Hotspots will enable visitors and residents to share in the celebration.” — Janet Uthman, Market Vice President, Cox Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cox Communications , the nation’s fastest internet service provider (according to highspeedinternet.com), is driving top-gear internet experience to visitors and fans ahead of the big F1 race this week with 2 gig download speeds that are eight times faster than its major competitor.Free WiFi Access for VisitorsCox’s outdoor Wi-Fi hotspot network is now open to the hundreds of thousands of visitors and guests who will be in Las Vegas for F1 and other events through November 26, 2024. Most Cox internet customers already have free access to the company’s Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the Southern Nevada service area and four million Cox Hotspots around the country.To access, select the “FreeCoxWiFi” wireless network (SSID) on a Wi-Fi-enabled device when it detects a Cox Hotspot. For more information on Cox hotspot locations, visit www.cox.com/hotspots Fastest Track TimesLike the world’s fastest sport, Cox provides lightning-fast speeds to fans. The big race is taking place in Las Vegas where Cox’s high-speed network includes 11,000 miles of fiber optic cable across the company's Southern Nevada service area.Why It MattersCox has invested more than $12 billion in network upgrades over the past ten years. Cox’s fiber-powered network allows Cox to offer multi-gig speeds across all markets.Today, nearly 70 percent of Cox customers subscribe to speeds of 500 Mbps to 2 gig to support their home connectivity and entertainment needs. Multi-gig internet is a broadband connection that can transfer data at up to 2 billion bits per second, twice as fast as traditional gigabit internet and 10 times faster than the average download speeds in the U.S. (about 200 Mbps). That means basically everything fast and all at once:• Seamless streaming experience• Multiple video conferences at once• Multi-player gaming• Multiple 4k/8k streams• Virtual reality, and moreReaching New Speeds“It’s been a big year for Las Vegas, serving as host to several major sporting events,” said Janet Uthman, Market Vice President, Cox Las Vegas. “Our team has been there every step of the way, supporting host venues, neighboring hotels, businesses and residents in the market with high-speed, reliable internet ensuring they never miss a moment of the action.”For more information on Cox’s multi-gig internet speeds, visit www.cox.com/internet About Cox CommunicationsCox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

