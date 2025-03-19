DSG Global (Diversified Search Group) Appoints Rob Alessandrini as Chief Financial Officer

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DSG Global ( Diversified Search Group ) a leading executive search and consulting firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Alessandrini, CFA, as its Chief Financial Officer. Alessandrini brings significant financial leadership experience to DSG, including an impressive track record in corporate finance, strategic planning, and investment management.Rob joins DSG following an exceptional tenure as Chief Financial Officer at The Judge Group, a renowned staffing, training, and business solutions company. During his time there, he played a pivotal role in driving growth and operational excellence. His earlier experience includes key roles as an international equity analyst at DuPont Capital Management and as a financial analyst at The Vanguard Group, where he honed his expertise in financial modeling and investment strategies.“We are thrilled to welcome Rob to our team,” said Aileen K. Alexander, CEO of DSG. “His depth of finance experience in growth environments, strategic insight, and commitment to driving results will be invaluable as we continue to scale our organization and support our clients. Rob’s leadership will help us continue our growth trajectory and remain strategically agile in achieving our mission to make a positive impact on the future of leadership.”Rob’s extensive credentials include the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Additionally, he has been recognized as a CFO of the year by Philadelphia Business Journal. He is a member of Financial Executives International, The CFO Alliance, Financial Analysts of Philadelphia and the Association of Corporate Growth. A proud Villanova alumnus, Rob holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and an MBA in International Finance. His dedication extends beyond his professional life as an equity member in the Mid-Atlantic Angel Group II, supporting small businesses and technology start-ups.“Rob’s impressive career is defined by his ability to balance financial acumen with strategic vision,” said Steve Morreale, Chief Operating Officer of Diversified Search Group. “His proven track record in driving results, combined with his collaborative approach, makes him the ideal partner to help lead DSG into its next chapter of growth.”Commenting on his new role, Alessandrini said, “I’m excited to join DSG and contribute to its mission of advancing leadership across industries. The firm’s history, vision and values resonate deeply with me, and I look forward to working alongside this remarkable team to deliver long-term value for our clients and stakeholders.”With his deep financial expertise and strategic leadership, Alessandrini will play a key role in driving DSG’s continued success and long-term growth.About DSG Global:DSG Global (Diversified Search Group) is a leading executive search and consulting firm delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients. With expert insights and specialization across industries and sectors, we offer customized strategic support to drive measurable results through leadership. Leveraging decades of experience and global reach, we have a proven history of partnering with leaders to navigate successful transformations that achieve sustained growth and positive impact.

