VetComm Launches Branded Merchandise Line Through Partnership with Veteran-Owned Business

VetComm Launches Branded Merchandise Line

VetComm is partnering with a veteran-owned business to provide its customers with company-branded merchandise.

We are thrilled to be partnering with Really Designs to finally offer our customers the opportunity to show their support for VetComm and the veteran community.” — VetComm CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VetComm , an organization dedicated to helping veterans receive the disability benefits they are owed, is proud to announce the launch of its exclusive branded merchandise line, made possible through a strategic partnership with Really Designs. This collaboration is a reflection of VetComm's mission to support veterans, beyond disability benefits.The new merchandise line features a range of high-quality products, including apparel, accessories and lifestyle items, all designed with VetComm's signature branding. The line includes something for everyone, with options such as kids' clothing, blankets, bags, drinkware, ornaments, caps, aprons and more.VetComm's partnership with Really Designs, a veteran-owned and operated business, underscores its commitment to supporting veterans beyond VA disability claims by fostering economic opportunity and community engagement. By aligning with Really Designs, VetComm reinforces its mission to ensure veterans thrive in all aspects of life, from securing disability benefits to building sustainable careers and businesses. This initiative reflects VetComm's holistic approach to veteran support, creating tangible impacts that extend far beyond the VA claims process.The merchandise line is now available for purchase through Really Designs' official website . Customers can choose from a variety items, all designed to showcase their support for the veteran community.

