UFA Co-operative Announces $32.5 Million in Patronage

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UFA Co-operative Ltd. (“UFA”), a proudly Canadian-owned and operated organization, is thrilled to announce a Patronage Dividend of $32.5 million to its members for their 2024 purchases. This announcement coincides with UFA celebrating its second strongest financial results in history, underscoring the Co-operative's dedication to delivering exceptional value and service.This year, Patronage will be paid on 2024 purchases in the following ways:• 6.5 cents per litre on DieselexGold• 5.5 cents per litre on diesel• 1 cent per litre on gasoline• 3% on other purchases made in 2024 (Exclusions on other purchases include: Fuel, select Micro Technologies Feedlot Solutions products, select petroleum products, crop nutrition and leased purchases.Minimum purchase(s) of $5,000 combined on all categories to qualify for patronage.UFA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Fred Thun, expressed these sentiments: "This patronage return is more than just a number; it's a story of our members' loyalty and the collective effort of our entire team. Our financial success allows us to give back reliable and consistent dividends to those who grow our food and are vital to the Canadian economy. We are proud to share $32.5 million with our members and are committed to enhancing the customer experience, delivering lasting value to members and strengthening our community.”Thun also acknowledged the struggles many Canadians are currently facing: "Amid the uncertain political and economic climate, UFA remains a steadfast pillar of support for our members. With inflation, rising living costs, and global trade tensions, our commitment is more vital than ever. Our strong financial performance and growing patronage dividend provide a beacon of stability and trust in these challenging times."In addition to announcing Patronage, UFA reinforced its commitment to providing member value by announcing a Patronage Promise for goods purchased in 2025.Patronage will be paid on 2025 purchases in the following ways:• 6 cents per litre on DieselexGold• 5 cents per litre on diesel• 1 cent per litre on gasoline• $20 per bag on canola seed (Bag or bag equivalent)• 3% on other purchases made in 2025 (Exclusions on other purchases include: Fuel, Canola seed, select Micro Technologies Feedlot Solutions products, select petroleum products, crop nutrition and leased purchases.)Minimum purchase(s) of $5,000 combined on all categories to qualify for patronage. Subject to UFA Board approval and ratification by the Assembly.UFA Board Chair, Kevin Hoppins, shared his heartfelt reflections: "We extend a heartfelt thank you to all our elected officials who bring a wealth of experience and a shared vision for UFA's future. Congratulations to Jim Bettcher, Cindy Bjorklund and Trish Henderson on their re-election to the UFA board of directors for a four-year term. We look forward to their ongoing contributions in steering UFA towards continued success. Our promise of growing patronage and delivering value to our members and customers is stronger than ever."Investing in the FutureUFA's commitment to its members extends beyond financial returns. Its co-operative advantage continues to deliver value to its membership now and for generations to come. In 2024, the Co-operative made significant investments in communities across Western Canada, including:• Investing in Canterra Seeds with the purchase of 17% of shares.• Opening a new Farm & Ranch Supply store and Cardlock in Gasoline Alley, Red Deer, Alberta.• Expanding petroleum locations in Saskatchewan, including the Regina Global Transportation Hub, Melfort and Moose Jaw Cardlocks.• Refreshing existing Farm & Ranch Supply stores to enhance the customer experience, including Camrose and Grande Prairie, with plans for Mayerthorpe.• Launching the UFA Agricultural Community Foundation’s Rural Communities Grant Program and supporting 4H Alberta and 4H Saskatchewan.As UFA looks to the future, it remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing member value and community impact. With a focus on providing high-quality products and services, UFA continues to build on its legacy of trust and reliability. In the coming year, the 116-year-old co-operative will further expand its network, deliver on its Patronage Promise for goods purchased in 2025, and fulfill its commitment to $1 million in funding through the UFA Agricultural Community Foundation.

