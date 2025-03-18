Sheboygan Film Festival Accepting Submissions

Early bird pricing is in effect and Wisconsin filmmakers are free until May 2.

SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organizers of the Sheboygan Film Festival (SFF), the Malibu of the Midwest’s very own film fest, have announced that film submissions are now being accepted through Filmfreeway. The Sheboygan Film Festival is an annual film festival organized by Belladonna Film Project, a 501(c)3 film production company focused on independent film in the Midwest. The event is designed to celebrate independent film and further Sheboygan’s position as a creative hub in the Midwest.

“Filmmakers anywhere can now find the Sheboygan Film Festival and send us their work for consideration,” said SFF Senior Programmer Jon Gollner. “We’re very pleased to see films are already flowing in. For a limited time, we’re making submissions free for filmmakers in Wisconsin because we know there is so much great talent here. But we expect to see filmmakers from everywhere submitting their work.”

Submissions for Wisconsin-based films and filmmakers are free until the Earlybird window closes on May 2nd. The regular deadline ends June 6, and the late deadline for submissions is July 25. The event will take place October 2-5, 2025. The Festival can also be found on social media networks, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

“We expect a lot of filmmakers to be interested in screening their work in Sheboygan,” said Beah Travis, Founder and Executive Director of Belladonna Film Project and Chair of the SFF Committee. “Everyone on the committee knows talented filmmakers in the area and the word is getting out that something great is going to happen in Sheboygan this October.”

For more information about the upcoming event, including sponsorship opportunities, submission requirements, or volunteer opportunities visit the Sheboygan Film Festival website at www.sheboyganfilmfest.com.

About The Sheboygan Film Festival

With its inaugural event scheduled to take place October 2-5th, the Sheboygan Film Festival (SFF) is an annual film festival organized by Belladonna Film Project, a 501(c)3 film production company focused on independent film in the Midwest. SFF, the Malibu of the Midwest’s very own film fest, is open to filmmakers worldwide but focuses primarily on bringing regional independent film projects, for audiences of all ages, to the public’s attention. A typical annual program will include dramatic and documentary features, short films, and children’s programming. The event offers daily filmmaker conversations, panel discussions, and other events that showcase filmmakers, their projects, and the city of Sheboygan. To learn more, visit www.sheboyganfilmfest.com.

