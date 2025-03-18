Nashville Man Charged in Drug Overdose Deaths

CHEATHAM COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in second degree murder charges for a Nashville man.

On September 2, 2022, coworkers of Anthony Pedroncelli (DOB 06/16/1970) noticed his absence from work. On September 6, 2022, when Pedroncelli still had not shown up for work, his coworkers responded to his home where they found his wife, Melissa Logalbo (DOB: 01/24/1972), deceased. Deputies with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene where they found Pedroncelli deceased as well.

At the request of the 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI agents began their investigation on September 6, 2022. During the course of that investigation, the victims’ deaths were ruled to be from the result of the toxicity of fentanyl and cocaine. Agents identified Kevin Clark (DOB 5/16/1981) as being responsible for providing the victims with the lethal drugs.

On March 18th, authorities booked Clark into the Cheatham County Jail, charging him with two counts of Second Degree Murder. His bond was set at $100,000.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

