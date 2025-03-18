Latest Sikka.ai Data Reveals Impact of St. Patrick’s Day on Dental Emergencies

Sikka has conducted an analysis on dental emergency trends following St. Patrick’s Day and how it impacts the industry.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Patrick’s Day, a holiday widely celebrated in America, has evolved into a major social event. Many who celebrate indulge in alcohol-fueled festivities, which can sometimes lead to accidents, altercations and an increase in dental injuries, such as chipped or lost teeth. To better understand the holiday’s impact on dental practices, Sikka conducted an analysis of emergency dental procedure data surrounding St. Patrick’s Day over multiple years. Sikka has over 37K unique opt-in dental practices and 150M patients on its AI-API platform.Significant Increase in Post-St. Patrick’s Day Dental ProceduresSikka compared the average number of emergency dental procedures performed throughout the entire month of March to those conducted on the business day immediately following St. Patrick’s Day. The year-over-year comparison highlights a clear trend:• In 2021, the difference in emergency procedures observed for the month of march versus the day following St. Patrick's Day was 31.26%, a relatively moderate increase likely influenced by pandemic-related restrictions.• However, by 2024, as normal activities resumed, the difference surged up to 74.39%, most likely due to the effects of the pandemic diminishing and returning back to normal activity levels.These results indicate that the difference is largely driven by dental injuries that occurred during festivities on St. Patrick’s Day.Alcohol's Impact on Dental EmergenciesExcessive alcohol consumption often leads to impaired judgment and aggressive behavior, increasing the likelihood of accidents, like slips and falls, as well as physical altercations. Research indicates that men are more likely to engage in such behavior, often for social validation or conflict resolution , while women participate less frequently. Statistically, men also tend to consume more alcohol overall. According to the CDC , “Men are also more likely to be moderate (22%) or heavy drinkers (6%) than women (7% and 4%, respectively).” Sikka’s data reflects this trend:• In 2021, even when celebrations were more limited, the increase in emergency dental procedures for men following St. Patrick’s Day was 34.44%, compared to 25.86% for women.• In 2024, the differences in emergency procedures were 78.13% for men and 63.79% increase for women.The types of emergency procedures performed during this period further support these findings. The data shows an increase in limited oral evaluations, which are associated with chipped teeth and dental pain, as well as palliative (emergency) treatments aimed at providing immediate pain relief.What This Means for Dental ProfessionalsDentists should be prepared for an influx of emergency visits in the days following St. Patrick’s Day. Understanding these trends enables practices to optimize scheduling, ensure sufficient staffing, and have the necessary supplies on hand to handle urgent dental cases. Making proper preparations can also allow practices to accept more patients, leading to higher margins.By leveraging data insights like those provided by Sikka, dental professionals can make informed decisions that enhance patient care while maximizing practice efficiency.About Sikka.aiSilicon Valley-based Sikka.ai is the leading AI infrastructure as a service (AIaaS) platform rethinking the $1 trillion retail healthcare market, which includes dental, veterinary, optometry, chiropractor, oral surgery and orthodontics. Its award-winning AI-API has been deployed to over 37K+ practices, and it has launched the world's first DentalLLM to over 1K+ Optimizer™ applications.Sikka.ai’s customers include software companies, manufacturers, DSOs, financial institutions, hedge funds, and life insurance companies. These organizations connect to the Sikka.ai platform to access cutting-edge apps and services that optimize business operations while leveraging opt-in, consent-based data for actionable insights.Sikka.ai is profitable and growing at over 40% ARR year-over-year for its insights business.

