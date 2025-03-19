Peter Lamb Named Chair of Advisory Board for Next View Global Water Technology Fund

Board Appointment Positions Next View Global Water Technology Fund to Better Tackle the Impending Water Crisis

Water is the world’s most valuable resource, and innovation is the key to protecting it.” — Peter Lamb

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next View Global Water Technology Fund proudly announces the appointment of Peter Lamb as the new Chair of the Advisory Board. A visionary leader with over three decades of strategic consulting and marketing expertise, Lamb brings a wealth of experience in driving growth and innovation across global industries.From the world stage of professional tennis—competing at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open—to the boardrooms of some of the most influential media and tech companies, Lamb has spent his career breaking boundaries. After earning an undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from Harvard Business School, he founded Lamb Consulting in 1991. His firm has helped major organizations, including Google, The Wall Street Journal, Facebook, and Black Press Media Group, unlock new revenue opportunities and expand their reach.Lamb joins a team of six other esteemed board members who are experts in business, business development, and environmental policies.As Chair of the Advisory Board, Lamb will help steer Next View Global Water Technology Fund in its mission to tackle the world’s most pressing water challenges. The private equity fund invests in cutting-edge water technology, infrastructure, and sustainability-driven solutions, ensuring high-impact companies have the resources to scale and make a difference.Lamb is already working with one of the Fund’s companies, Global Water Farms (GWF), which is revolutionizing freshwater production with a geothermal-powered desalination process, to bring the technology overseas to the continent of Africa.“Water is the world’s most valuable resource, and innovation is the key to protecting it,” said Peter Lamb. “I’m honored to support Next View Global Water Technology Fund as we champion solutions that can create lasting global impact.”With Lamb’s leadership and Next View’s commitment to sustainability, the fund is poised to shape the future of water technology—ensuring a cleaner, more resilient world for future generations.

