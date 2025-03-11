Global Water Farms Secures Strategic Investment to Revolutionize Sustainable Desalination

Transforming Water Security with Geothermal-Powered, Zero-Brine Desalination

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Water Farms, Inc. (GWF), a pioneer in next-generation desalination, has secured a strategic investment from Next View Partners, LLC, the general partner of Next View Global Water Technology Fund. This funding will enable GWF to build and scale through the southwestern U.S.,A Game-Changer for Water ScarcityGWF’s patented technology offers a radical departure from conventional reverse osmosis (RO) systems. Instead of relying on fossil fuel-driven high-pressure filtration, GWF harnesses renewable geothermal energy to produce distilled water—without brine waste. Even more, the extracted salts are repurposed into patented, sustainable construction materials, creating a circular solution for both water security and green infrastructure.“Water security isn’t a distant threat—it’s an escalating emergency,” said Jonathan Becker, CEO of Global Water Farms. “Our mission is to deliver sustainable, scalable water solutions that don’t come at a cost to our environment. With Next View’s support, we’re ready to show that our technology can reshape how we produce fresh water— efficiently, cost-effectively, and responsibly.”Stewart Flink, water security expert, author of For All the Water , and Fund Manager underscored the urgency:“California is headed for a civil war disaster over freshwater scarcity within the next seven to ten years—and I have the data to back it up. Here’s the tip of the melting iceberg: “The San Diego County Water Authority’s Board of Directors today approved a total increase of 14% in wholesale water rates for next year. That rate combines the Board-approved increase in June that covered rising prices from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California with an additional increase to pay for other water supplies, along with financial and infrastructure needs.” 7/24/25About Global Water Farms Global Water Farms, Inc. is leading the charge in sustainable desalination, developing non-RO technology that eliminates brine pollution while transforming extracted salts into valuable building materials. GWF’s modular, geothermal-powered systems provide distilled water, setting a new standard for water security and circular sustainability. About Next View Global Water Technology FundNext View Global Water Technology Fund is a private equity fund focused on transformative water technology, infrastructure, and solutions. The firm backs scalable, high-impact companies for critical water challenges worldwide.For inquiries, please contact:

