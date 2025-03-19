OpenBrand Launches Market Pricing Forecast Products, Delivering Unmatched Accuracy in Inflation Prediction

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenBrand, a leader in real-time market intelligence data, announces the launch of two groundbreaking Market Pricing Forecast products, designed to provide unparalleled accuracy in predicting price movements for consumer durables and personal goods. The new products feature a Monthly CPI Forecast and Weekly CPI Index, enabling businesses, retailers, financial analysts, and manufacturers to navigate and react confidently to inflationary trends.With inflation playing a critical role in financial and strategic decision-making, OpenBrand’s new offering delivers timely, data-driven insights. The OpenBrand Monthly CPI Forecast anticipates the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Consumer Price Index (CPI) for durables and personal goods, while the Weekly CPI Index offers near real-time updates, tracking over 200,000 individual products—more than double the BLS sample size."At OpenBrand, we are committed to transforming how businesses understand and act on market inflections. Our Market Pricing Forecast products provide brands, retailers, and financial analysts with real-time, predictive insights that traditional inflation measures simply can’t match. Whether you’re setting pricing strategies, optimizing revenue forecasts, or trying to gain an edge on the market, this product ensures you stay ahead of the competition." said Greg Munves, Chief Executive Officer at OpenBrand.Unlike traditional economic indicators that rely on lagging data, OpenBrand's proprietary approach harnesses real-time pricing, promotions, and marketplace shifts to produce highly responsive and actionable forecasts.Industry-Leading Accuracy and MethodologyWhat sets OpenBrand apart is the depth, granularity, and immediacy of its data. OpenBrand doesn’t just track an extensive range of consumer goods; it continuously aggregates real-time pricing, promotions, and product availability across major retailers and regional markets. This allows for a faster and more precise understanding of inflation trends than traditional methods that often rely on static or delayed data points.The Monthly CPI Forecast boasts a mean absolute percentage error (MAPE) of just 2.4% for CPI-Durables and 4.0% for CPI-Personal Goods, while the Weekly CPI Index demonstrates strong alignment with BLS-reported trends, providing a forward-looking edge to decision-makers. See the full summary and proofing statistics here “Our clients need more than just historical inflation data—they need a predictive and actionable view of market trends,” said Ralph McLaughlin, Chief Economist at OpenBrand. “By combining AI-driven analytics with our vast pricing dataset, we provide an unprecedented level of precision and insight into inflation forecasting.”A Tool for Financial Planning, Revenue Forecasting, and Market StrategyThe OpenBrand Market Pricing Forecast products are designed to serve a broad range of stakeholders:- Financial market participants & investors: Leverage high-frequency inflation forecasting to adjust portfolios, hedge risks, and make data-driven investment decisions.- Retailers & manufacturers: Gain visibility into real-time market pricing and promotional trends to inform dynamic pricing strategies, optimize revenue planning, and enhance supply chain efficiency.- Brands & businesses: Improve demand forecasting, profitability modeling, and competitive positioning by understanding how inflation and pricing shifts impact their market share and consumer demand.Improve demand forecasting and profitability through enhanced market visibility.Available NowThe OpenBrand Monthly CPI Forecast and Weekly CPI Index are now subscription-based, with forecasts updated regularly to reflect evolving market conditions. These forecasts are in addition to OpenBrand’s publicly available CPI-Durable and Personal Goods Index , released ahead of the monthly BLS CPI report.For more information, visit openbrand.com or contact Sidney Waterfall at sidney@openbrand.com or press@openbrand.com.

