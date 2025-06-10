Exclusive: Durable-and-Personal-Goods Inflation Jumps 0.53 Percent in May

May 2025 CPI Durable & Personal Goods

OpenBrand Consumer Price Index (CPI) Shows Tariffs Driving Appliance, Home-Improvement, and Personal-Care Price Surge

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. consumers faced another sharp rise in the cost of durable and personal goods in May. According to the June 2025 release of the OpenBrand Consumer Price Index (CPI), prices climbed 0.53 percent month over month (MoM) – up from 0.35 percent in April and marking the sixth consecutive monthly increase.Higher prices are steadily trickling through to the shelf, but this process plays out over many months,” said Ralph McLaughlin, Chief Economist at OpenBrand. “While the percentage changes are starting to inch higher, the dollar impact on household budgets is still fairly modest.”Key Findings from the May 2025 CPI Durables-and-personal-goods CPI rose +0.53 percent MoM, accelerating from +0.35 percent in April.Product-group trends:- Appliances: +0.77 percent- Home Improvement: +0.81 percent- Personal Care: +0.56 percent- Communication: +0.14 percent- Recreation: +0.36 percentDiscounting remained stable. The share of SKUs on promotion ticked up slightly to 21.2 percent (from 21.1 percent), while the average discount depth held at 19.5 percent .Largest category-level price accelerations (monthly gains between +1.24 percent and +2.92 percent) were recorded in acne care, dishwashers, hair-styling products, countertop microwaves, outdoor-cooking equipment, shaving razors, sound bars, and TVs .Economic Context: Trade Policy Continues to Shape the Inflation OutlookOpenBrand’s latest report links May’s acceleration to the continued enforcement of U.S. tariffs on a broad range of imported goods. With retailers beginning to pass higher landed costs through to consumers, price growth has now exceeded half-a-percent for two straight months, even as discounting activity remains muted.About the OpenBrand CPIThe OpenBrand CPI – Durable and Personal Goods tracks price movements across more than 200,000 SKUs, over twice the coverage of the Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI in these categories. Powered by daily, SKU-level pricing, promotion, and availability data, the index delivers early, granular insight into consumer-goods inflation.Read the full report: openbrand.com/cpi

