Durable and Personal Goods Inflation Accelerates to 0.76 Percent in June

OpenBrand Consumer Price Index Finds Communication, Personal Care, and Recreation Leading the Rise

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. consumers experienced another increase in durable and personal goods prices last month. The July 2025 release of the OpenBrand Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows a 0.76 percent month-over-month (MoM) increase for June, up from May’s revised 0.48 percent and marking the seventh straight monthly gain .“Import tariffs keep pushing higher net prices through the supply chain, but that process unfolds over many months,” said Ralph McLaughlin, Chief Economist at OpenBrand. “Percentage moves are getting bigger, yet the dollar hit to household budgets is still modest. The real story is how quickly retailers adapt their list prices and promotions in response.”Key Findings for June 2025- Headline movement: Durable- and personal-goods CPI rose +0.76 percent MoM, compared with +0.48 percent in May .- Product-group trends (MoM):- Appliances +0.29 percent- Communication +0.86 percent- Home Improvement +0.39 percent- Personal Care +0.58 percent- Recreation +1.77 percent- Discounting: The share of SKUs on promotion ticked up to 21.2 percent (from 20.5 percent), while the average discount depth held at 19.5 percent.- Fastest-moving categories: Hair dryers, headphones, mowers, printers, and printer ink posted the largest monthly price jumps, between +0.6 percent and +2.0 percent.- 2025 H1 look-back: Sound bars, headphones, and over-the-range microwave ovens lead six-month price gains at 4.2 percent, 3.8 percent, and 3.7 percent, respectively; computer monitors, business printers, and printer ink follow closely.Market Context:June’s acceleration comes as retailers continue to pass along tariff-related cost increases to consumers, even while expanding promotional activity to temper sticker shock . Communication devices, personal-care items, and recreational electronics are feeling the strongest upward pull, whereas appliances and home-improvement goods are still rising but at a slower clip.About the OpenBrand CPI The OpenBrand CPI – Durable and Personal Goods tracks price movements across more than 200,000 SKUs, providing over twice the coverage of the Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI in these categories and delivering earlier, more granular insight into consumer-goods inflation .

